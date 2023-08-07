Springs shoreline restoration on schedule

A shoreline restoration project is progressing on schedule near the entrance to the world-famous Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River.
The Three Sisters Springs Canal Shoreline Stabilization Project is a $1.1 million Southwest Florida Water Management District project that began earlier this year to help reinforce undercut shorelines near the popular Idiot’s Delight springs.
The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2023, a date that correlates with the start of "manatee season." The season marks the time when sanctuaries are established and enforced throughout the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge to offer the aquatic mammals refuge during winter.
Lizanne Garcia, lead project manager for the Canal Shoreline Stabilization Project, part of the Surface Water Improvement Management Program, offered insight Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1, on the goals of the months-long improvement project.
“This project is intended to stabilize the shoreline so it doesn’t fall in,” she said Tuesday. “If you’ve ever been out here on a low tide you can see where the shoreline is undercut. That’s due to boat traffic, wind, recreation and just all of the different activities that occur naturally and through human interaction in this area. What we don’t want is for this bank to fall in.”
One of the most renowned aspects of the area is the crystal-clear waters that offer incredible underwater visibility enjoyed by divers and swimmers.
The water district says erosion causes sediments to enter the spring vents and cloud the waters. Also, erosion is also a main factor causing shoreline trees to topple, which results in loss of habitat and decreases water clarity.
Project partners include the combined efforts of SWFWMD, the City of Crystal River and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Three Sisters Springs property is co-owned by the water district and the City of Crystal River. It is managed by the City of Crystal River and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
While the work continues on the Three Sisters Springs property, it is closed to the public. Three Sisters Springs attracts guests from all around the world who take in the crystal-clear waters that are home to the West Indian manatee and other native creatures that swim and stalk the shorelines. Access to the area will reopen when construction is complete in the fall.
The Sea & Shoreline LLC won a bid to complete the work, according to SWFWMD. Their crews utilize heavy equipment to navigate the land near the entrance of Three Sisters Springs, move boulders and materials into place, and remove tree stumps and other vegetation in the sweltering, summertime heat.
To reinforce the shoreline, workers utilize layers of protection to help mitigate erosion.
Garcia explained that the unstable part of the shoreline is cut back and a slope is created. The slope is gentle enough to lay a black-filter fabric down on the exposed area. On top of the fabric bedding, stone is placed and finally, large limerock boulders are placed at the very front or the deepest part of the shoreline to add strength against the elements that can tear away the shoreline.
Life expectancy for the improvement project is 25 to 30 years, according to Garcia.
She said the large stones have also been used on the inside of Three Sisters Springs for a project completed in 2016 to accomplish the same goal, prevent the shoreline from eroding and falling into the water.
According to SWFWMD work on the canal near the Idiot’s Delight on both side of the spring run leading into the Three Sisters property will, “restore natural habitat, including critical manatee habitat and prevent erosion of sediment into this popular and beloved spring.” When complete, the aesthetics will look similar to the stabilization project completed at the headsprings in 2016.
Additionally, a variety of native wetland vegetation will be planted on the restored shoreline. These plants will provide additional shoreline stabilization and help reduce the impacts of stormwater runoff.
For additional information on the project go to : www.WaterMatters.org/projects/springs/three-sisters-springs-canal-stabilization-project.