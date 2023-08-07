 Skip to main content
Springs shoreline restoration on schedule

A shoreline restoration project inside Three Sisters Springs, above, took place in 2016 to reinforce the shoreline helping to prevent erosion. A similar project is now happening outside the area known as Idiot's Delight.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

A shoreline restoration project is progressing on schedule near the entrance to the world-famous Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River.

Manatees swarm to the warmth of Idiot's Delight in Crystal River on a frigid morning in 2019. The shoreline area above is now being reinforced to reduce erosion, improving water quality and habitat for wildlife.

The Three Sisters Springs Canal Shoreline Stabilization Project is a $1.1 million Southwest Florida Water Management District project that began earlier this year to help reinforce undercut shorelines near the popular Idiot’s Delight springs.

Southwest Florida Water Management District's Lizanne Garcia explains the importance of a shoreline-improvement project near Idiot's Delight in Crystal River. The shoreline in the area has become undercut, creating water-quality issues and the need for improvements. Work is expected to be complete on or before Nov. 15.
This image depicts how an undercut shoreline looks from underneath the water. Erosion caused by natural and man-made factors cause shoreline areas like this to become unstable. A project along the canal near Idiot's Delight in Crystal River is ongoing and will fill-in similar shorelines with materials to mitigate erosion in the future.
Workers move a boom along the shoreline Tuesday, Aug. 1, as a shoreline improvement project continues under the direction of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. The project will reinforce the shoreline that has become eroded.
Kayakers pass by Idiot's Delight on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1, as work on the Three Sisters Springs area continues. The project is designed to improve habitat and water quality.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com