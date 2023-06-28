When it comes to attracting well-known chain stores, Homosassa doesn’t seem to get as much love as other parts of Citrus County.
There are plenty of fast-food eateries and gas stations, but nothing that makes people excited.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
But hope is dawning.
The operators of Hampton Inn chose Hernando for its new hotel with an oversized meeting room. Construction has already begun on the property about one-quarter mile south of the Sugarmill Woods entrance.
And this Friday is the debut of a popular chain called Sportsmans Wholesale, which sells gear for folks who enjoy hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, or shooting.
It’s at 4516 U.S. 19 in the Homosassa Square plaza, and the company’s mission is to “provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.”
“I think good things are coming to Homosassa,” said County Commissioner Diana Finegan, who represents that district.
Such a store, she said, fits in with the dynamic of the city, which is known for fishing, boating and other outdoor activities.
“I think this new sporting store is a perfect fit,” she said.
That same plaza saw the opening about two months ago of Uncanny Tattoos, Toy & Comics, just a few storefronts down from the new Sportsmans Wholesale.
Finegan said she is glad to see empty storefronts filled because strip mall vacancies can be an eyesore to the community.
The Sportsmans Wholesale spot has been vacant since Hitchcock’s Market closed in October 2022.
That small grocery store never seemed to catch on with folks and it lasted just two years.
Located next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, the property has been home to several other tenants over the years. First it was a Sweetbay grocery store. Then it was Save-A-Lot. For a short time, it was an IGA before it became an independent grocer called Suncoast Marketplace.
Sportsmans Wholesale has been around since 1986. Based in Utah, the chain has 146 locations throughout the U.S. and six in Florida.
For more information about the store, visit https://www.sportsmansnc.com/.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
