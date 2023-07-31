Spencer Bailey

While a student at Lecanto High School, former drum major Spencer Bailey created Spencer's Closet, collecting and giving away clothing and other necessities to students who needed them. Now that she's in college, Spencer's parents are continuing Spencer's Closet with a giveaway Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Art Center of Citrus County.  

When Spencer Bailey was a drum major for the Lecanto High School band, the 2020 LHS graduate would see classmates going without things they needed.

So, she started collecting and asking family and friends for donations, her mother, Karrie Mast, said.

