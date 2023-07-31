When Spencer Bailey was a drum major for the Lecanto High School band, the 2020 LHS graduate would see classmates going without things they needed.
So, she started collecting and asking family and friends for donations, her mother, Karrie Mast, said.
“Spencer would ask for donations from family and friends or spend her own money, gather items, wash them, and put them in a tote bag or backpack and give them to the kids who needed them,” Mast said.
Now about to be a junior in college — she's currently finishing her AA in English at the College of Central Florida (CF) before she transfers to the University of Central Florida (UCF) to study Journalism and Film — Spencer’s parents are keeping Spencer’s Closet going.
Beginning at 10 a.m. at The Art Center of Citrus County, 2644 N. Annapolis Ave., Hernando, Spencer’s Closet volunteers will be giving away clothing, shoes, jackets, school supplies and hygiene supplies while they last.
This event is for “public school, homeschool, private school, pregnant teens, teens needing clothing for jobs, or sports, we don’t care. If they need it, we are here for them,” Karrie Mast said. “Kids must be present in order to receive items.
“We have collected quite a few items and would like to have this event for the children in our area,” she said. “The Art Center’s youth program students, some of their parents will be helping sort and hand out items.”
