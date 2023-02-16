US-NEWS-SCI-FLA-ROCKETS-LAUNCHES-1-OS

With launches from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral expected to approach 100 this year, Dale Ketcham, Space Florida’s vice president of government and external relations, said talks are underway to address increasing issues involving cruise ships arriving and departing at Port Canaveral.

 Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel / TNS

TALLAHASSEE — Ramping up launches at the nation’s busiest spaceport has increased conflicts with cruise ships at Port Canaveral, a space-industry official told lawmakers this week.

