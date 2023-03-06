Car wash time

Car and truck owners have been putting in extra time washing their vehicles as of late due to excessive amounts of pollen. Crystal River resident Jon Jorgensen of Crystal River stopped by Mr. B's Car Wash Monday morning to wash his car.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The pollen is so bad right now that Paul Benjamin, owner-operator of House of Graphene in Inverness, said he plans to hire a part-timer to keep up with the customers looking to remove the yellow film from their cars.

Car wash operators said this ‘Southern Snow’ is keeping them busy. Sometimes it takes a double ride through the wash to remove the caked-on sheen.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

