The pollen is so bad right now that Paul Benjamin, owner-operator of House of Graphene in Inverness, said he plans to hire a part-timer to keep up with the customers looking to remove the yellow film from their cars.
Car wash operators said this ‘Southern Snow’ is keeping them busy. Sometimes it takes a double ride through the wash to remove the caked-on sheen.
Automotive dealerships are having to hose down the vehicles on their lots quite often each day so buyers can see the true color of what they’re buying.
Pollen counts in Citrus County have been off the charts for weeks and there is no sign it’s going to get better soon.
And for those who suffer from allergies, it’s not so easy to "wash" away the coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes and congestion.
Most people start experiencing allergy symptoms when the pollen count reaches 4.0. The high range is anything between 9.7 to 12.
In Citrus County and the Tampa region Monday, the count reached 10. It is forecast to hit 10.4 Tuesday. The top allergens were oak, nettle and juniper.
Pollen is an airborne allergen and the grains are tiny “seeds” dispersed from flowering plants, trees, grass and weeds. The amount and type of pollen in the air depends on the season and geographic region.
Amy Douglas, spokeswoman for the Department of Health in Citrus County, said staff has not received an increase in calls.
“Hopefully that means folks know what to do and how to take care of their allergies,” she said.
Douglas recommends people reach out to their doctor if necessary, limiting their time outside and making sure they change their clothes often and shower. Pollen, she said, can cling to your clothes and it’s important not to bring it inside the home.
Though pollen counts are typically higher during the warmer seasons, some plants pollinate year-round.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate as many as 60 million people per year in the U.S. suffer from allergies made worse by pollen.
The yellow stuff on your car is actually tree pollen and too heavy to get in your nose and cause you grief.
It’s more of a pain than anything else.
Benjamin, who runs a small, family-run car wash and automotive restoration business, said he also travels to people’s homes to wash or detail cars but he had to suspend it recently because the pollen is too pervasive.
“I pulled my car out yesterday and within 10 minutes it was covered with pollen,” he said. “It’s difficult to work on a car if it’s continually falling.”
If left on the car’s finish too long, it will destroy the car’s clear-coat, he said.
Health officials advise allergy-sufferers to stay indoors when pollen counts are high, generally between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and follow these guidelines:
- Close windows and doors.
- Wash clothes frequently.
- Use a dryer instead of hanging clothes outside.
- Limit contact with outdoor pets.
