A walk into Southern Meat & Produce Depot is a walk back in time.
It’s simple and homey, a combination meat and produce market, deli counter and kitchen where you can get a half-pound burger made from beef ground fresh at owner Larry Sam’s meat processing plant 10 or so miles from the store.
You can also get breakfast or a sandwich or a plate or ribs, homemade potato, macaroni or bow-tie pasta salad, baked beans, cole slaw, or a dessert – banana pudding or peach cobbler.
Outside the store, a former Citgo gas station on Gulf to Lake Highway near West Fox Lane in Crystal River, sit four smokers that begin smoking meat daily at 7 a.m., creating an inviting perfume of blackjack oak wood and whatever meat smokemaster Lenny Beck has cooking.
“It’s our best advertisement as people drive or walk by,” Beck said.
They smoke about 200 pounds of meat a day.
Also, if you need someone to pray for you, you can get that, too, at Southern Meat & Produce.
“This is what God wants us to do,” Larry Sams said.
He and his wife, Cheryl, came to Citrus County about 10 years ago from Virginia, where Sams had a career in building until the construction market slowed.
He also did some meat processing in Virginia.
Sams opened Southern Meat Processing in Lecanto in April 2022.
“I opened the store here because where the slaughterhouse is on Sunturf (Street), it’s on a dirt road, and if 15 people go by, 13 are neighbors,” he said. “But here, 20,000 people go by and some stop and buy meat.
“There’s more activity here, and we want people to know about the good meat we have,” he said. “I’ve got two more coolers coming. We’re growing as fast as God wants us to – we haven’t even had our grand opening yet.”
As Sams was opening the store in January 2023 – it was a slow start because he had had open-heart surgery on Christmas Day 2022 – he had a sign outside the store: “Donate your cattle here. Cattle2Christ. Feeding Floridians in Need.”
As he explained, Cattle2Christ is a ministry of the Costello Family Foundation, Mike and Lisa Costello, owners of Cosa Nostra Ranch in Arcadia.
They take their own cattle and cattle donated by others, and partner with meat processors such as Sams’ Southern Meats, who process and package the beef, which is then distributed to food banks, shelters, churches and other places that work with homeless people and others in need throughout Florida.
(Learn more at www.costello familyfoundation.com.)
“I process the meat for them,” Sams said. “That’s how we give back.”
When the store first opened, Sams had a small produce stand out front. Then he added a smoker and then more.
They’ve gone from two employees to seven, including one who had been working at a job that had flood damage after Hurricane Idalia and couldn’t work there any more.
Beck, the smokemaster, came to work after coming into the store to get a steak.
A retired teamster and home remodeler from Kansas, Beck moved to Crystal River about a year ago.
“My grandparents used to have a store like this, and when I walked in here I could smell the store that my grandpa had, and I fell in love with it; I felt at home,” he said. “The third time I came in for a steak I said, ‘Do you need some help?’
“So, I started donating my help, building a table, getting a canopy and a small smoker, anything to help build the business, and now I work here,” he said. “These are old-fashioned people, and I love them. They’re always feeding people, homeless people … I just want everyone who comes here to feel what I feel here.”
Every morning, Clyde Lowe comes in – sometimes also in the afternoons. He used to be a coal miner in Kentucky. He’s a veteran, and he lost his leg in 1981.
“The best thing to eat here is breakfast,” he said.
He also likes the Cuban sandwiches.
“I used to eat at (a restaurant up the street), but my granddaughter wrecked my car, and now I don’t have a car and it’s awful,” Lowe said. “I live down Rock Crusher Road. I’ve got a golf cart and come here.”
Lowe tries to pay for his breakfast, but Sams doesn’t let him.
“He’s a blessing just being here,” Sams said.
Giving away food probably isn’t standard business practice, but Sams isn’t in business to get rich.
This past June, breakfast was free during the entire month.
Beck said he had come in one morning during that time to buy a steak and two kids came in by themselves to get a free breakfast.
After they ate, they left and came back and asked if they could get two more breakfast sandwiches for their brother and sister.
“Larry said sure, and they left, and then the mom and dad came in for a free breakfast,” Beck said. “I’ve seen all four kids come in now. They came in one time with $20 and asked if they could get breakfast for all of them for $20.
“Cheryl (Sams) said, ‘I can cook you breakfast, but not for $20.’ She charged them $14 and now it costs them $14 whenever they want, as much as they want,” Beck said.
“I could be doing a lot of things, but here’s where I want to be,” Beck said. “These are good people, and I want to help somebody do good.”
Southern Meat and Produce Depot is at 5980 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River. Open daily 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: 352-436-7716.