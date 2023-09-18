Southern Meat & Produce Depot 1

Larry Sams, center, owner of Southern Meat & Produce Depot, prepares to refill a cup of coffee for Clyde Lowe, right, Monday morning, Sept. 18. Kitchen manager Alix Brown, left, eats breakfast with Lowe, a daily customer whom she calls “Pops.”

A walk into Southern Meat & Produce Depot is a walk back in time.

Blayde McCarty exits Southern Meat & Produce Depot Monday morning, Sept. 18, en route to a grill where he is cooking chicken. The business is undergoing a transformation making the former gas station and convenience store into a country store. Touches like the cross made from horseshoes is just one of the noticeable additions.

It’s simple and homey, a combination meat and produce market, deli counter and kitchen where you can get a half-pound burger made from beef ground fresh at owner Larry Sam’s meat processing plant 10 or so miles from the store.

Butcher/meat cutter Will Bellvega stocks a meat cooler Monday morning at Southern Meat & Produce Depot in Crystal River.
Lenny Beck seasons chicken breast Monday morning, Sept. 18, prior to putting them on a grill as cook Blayde McCarty looks on.
Southern Meat & Produce Depot owner Larry Sams carries split oak to a waiting smoker Monday morning, Sept.18, as the business comes alive with mouth-watering aromas from inside and outside the business.
Kitchen manager Alix Brown sits with Clyde Lowe Monday morning, Sept. 18 as the two eat breakfast together at Southern Meat & Produce Depot in Crystal River.
Large, ripe tomatoes sit inside the Southern Meat & Produce Depot awaiting customers Monday morning, Sept. 18.
Eggs, bacon and hash browns are popular breakfast items served at Southern Meat & Produce in Crystal River.
The Southern Meat & Produce Depot also sells country-style home decor.
Southern Meat & Produce Depot is located on State Road 44, about a quarter-mile east of North Rock Crusher Road in Crystal River.

