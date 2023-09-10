This past week, Ozello has been swarming with people in yellow shirts wielding mops and buckets — and free meals.
Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams from Alabama and South Carolina, plus the DR team from Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness, have been deployed to the storm-damaged areas of Citrus County to do things like flood/muck outs of homes, spraying mold/mildew retardant chemicals and debris consolidation.
All of this is offered at no cost to the homeowner.
Also this week, kitchen teams have been providing hot meals and cleaning supplies at Ozello Island Community Church daily at lunch time.
Cornerstone has had its own DR team for years, with all of its volunteers credentialed, trained, and having had background checks, explained Zachary Drummond, Cornerstone’s administrative pastor.
Whenever a disaster strikes, generally in the Southeast, the team is on the road.
“They often get called to go outside the county and state, but this time it’s closer to home,” said Pati Smith, who is with the Cornerstone kitchen team that’s part of the DR team.
Smith said that the church is being used as a command center for the DR teams from Alabama and South Carolina, and that they arrived Monday with trucks and equipment and even portable showers.
“Since Monday, we’ve been out at the Ozello Island Church with free food, and the Alabama kitchen crew has done all the cooking for it,” Smith said.
Smith said that as they give out meals, they’ve had a chance to listen to people’s stories.
“Some have lost everything,” she said. “The church (in Ozello) is a drop-off place for debris, and the tractors with front-end loaders are bringing stuff from people’s houses and dumping it in front of the church for pickup.
“There’s a lot of sad stories, but also stories of hope. People tell us, ‘I called that phone number (for disaster relief) and they showed up and they helped me!’ Knowing that people care means so much.”
For no-cost assistance for hurricane cleanup and recovery, call Disaster Relief Florida at 334-261-8648.