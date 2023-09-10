Yellow shirts 1

Joe Wise, a “yellow shirt” member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church Disaster Relief team, advertised free meals being served by them at the Ozello Island Community Church this past week.

This past week, Ozello has been swarming with people in yellow shirts wielding mops and buckets — and free meals.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams from Alabama and South Carolina, plus the DR team from Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness, have been deployed to the storm-damaged areas of Citrus County to do things like flood/muck outs of homes, spraying mold/mildew retardant chemicals and debris consolidation.

Yellow shirts 2

Members of Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Disaster Relief kitchen team served free meals in Ozello this past week as part of the post-hurricane cleanup and recovery.

