Response to Frank Lovell’s letter
In response to Frank Lovell’s Letter to the Editor on May 23. How exactly are the rights and safety of others in our community being infringed upon by the 0.1 percent of our LGBTQ+ population?
Other counties do this too
I am frustrated at the “boo-hoo” of our county commissioners for a sales tax for the purpose of road resurfacing. We need several forms of funding before more of our roads become rubble. Get the ball rolling with a half-cent option on the ballot and look for other funding sources. Other Florida counties use a sales tax for putting a smooth coating of asphalt on local roads. A bit of salesmanship and promotion would help.
I’m offended, Mr. Mayor
I’m calling in regard to the mayor’s message in the Citrus County Chronicle on Sunday, May 7. I can only say Mr. Mayor, shame on you. It’s like a slap in the face. Here you’re saying that you’ve repainted the Cooter Turtles and have artistic bicycles located at strategic points. This will help to attract a higher caliber of tourists and future residents. Well, I’m sorry, but people are more interested in other things than that and what a slap in the face for us locals like we are a lower caliber. Shame on you. How could you dare say something like that? You’re judging people, and I’m offended.
Congrats WTC graduates
The front page of the Chronicle on Tuesday, May 23, had nice headlines, “Withlacoochee Tech graduates 118 students.” I just wanted to say congratulations. Thank you to Withlacoochee Tech, and it shows that you don’t have to have a four-year college degree and be a million dollars in debt to get ahead. So, congratulations to every single one of them.
But who will hire you?
This is for the locals who are constantly telling us northerners to go home if we don’t care about Florida politics. You should consider who will hire you to mow their lawns if we’re not here.
Trash through the roof
Prices for trash hauling have gone through the roof. It would be more economical for the county to take over the job. There would be specific days for trash, recycling and yard waste. The expense of this whole thing could be included in real estate taxes instead.
Road paving formula is flawed
Could someone please tell me why our commissioners lie about road paving formula? Several years back, a road was paved with only one home. Most recently, a section of one with no homes was milled, paved and sod thrown along the edge. Now, miraculously, the same builder is building three homes. Gee, sounds like the formula is flawed.
Who are they trying to fool?
Who are our commissioners trying to fool in regard to a five-year increase in tax to pave roads? In the ‘70s, the governor of Pennsylvania, Milton Shapp, who commonly became known as Milton Shaft, started a temporary state income tax, which is still in its temporary status to this day.
Follow the money
Would someone please take the time to explain where the money from impact fees go when new homes are built? It’s not like you have a central sewer system. We might get a couple of kids, but that’s school taxes. I haven’t a clue. The roads are crappy so they’re not ruining the roads, so please give me an educated explanation where that money goes.
Stop believing everything you hear
I get a chuckle every day from some of the Sound Offs that we have people in this county that are naive enough to actually believe that the Biden family has schemed to launder money, or the Hunter Biden laptops story, or better yet, that we have open borders. Come on people, stop believing everything you hear from Fox News. Biden is following the same laws on immigration that Trump did, and if Biden was laundering money why is he not in jail or charged? It’s no different than the Hunter laptops story. After the big investigation, there’s nothing there, so Republicans dropped it, but Fox promoted it, and you believed it.
The only problem is …
This is an answer to Brian Carson’s Letter to the Editor, “Local restaurants are my first choice.” I like that idea, but the only problem is a lot of our local restaurants are only open for breakfast and lunch. There’s still a lot of people that work, and at night, there’s very few places to go in our hometown. Most of them are franchises because most of the hometown ones only want to serve breakfast and lunch. So, it’d be nice to have a hometown one open at night, or more than one. That would be wonderful.
Give people a break
Would someone from the water department tell me why you do not give residents that have emergency water problems a break on there on the bill? I talked to a lady the other day. About 2:30 a.m. they heard an ungodly noise, so she and her husband got up and looked around. Went outside and all of a sudden water came shooting out of the ground. They found the problem and shut it off. The water department charged them $600 on their bill for that water. It was an emergency; they couldn’t help it. Why don’t you give people like this a break? Plus, you’ve got a water cop driving around. What if he sees a problem in a yard? Does he notify the residents, or does he just write it up and laugh at it so he can go home and put a bill out to them? These people work. They’re making money. It’s hard out there. If they got an emergency, give them some relief on the water bill. It’s ridiculous.