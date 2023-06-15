Only those who have experienced the horrors of war understand the depths and darkness another military service member is going through.
In 2012, the nonprofit organization Soldiers Freedom Outdoors (SFO) was founded to “honor, respect, empower and cherish all veterans and active duty service members and to heal the hidden wounds of war through eco- and equine therapy,” said SFO board member Jason Bucy.
SFO, based in Melrose, Florida, with a new chapter starting in Inverness, is also in Mississippi and North Carolina.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We do retreats for guys with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” Bucy said, what he calls “the unseen wounds of war.”
The retreats are free to veterans.
SFO uses the tranquility of nature and horse riding to help heal veterans.
Bucy, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and then later as a private military contractor with Blackwater Aviation in Afghanistan, knows what it’s like to experience flashbacks and nightmares and painful memories of war.
Once a veteran leaves the military and re-enters civilian life, often there’s no one who understands. Loved ones can show empathy and sympathy, but they cannot say, “I know what you’re going through.”
“That hard-ass is actually incredibly fragile when you look at the bigger picture," Bucy told the Chronicle in 2019. "We don’t see the signs or the symptoms until it’s too late.”
Bucy and the others at SFO want to reach people before it's too late.
On Saturday, June 17, Soldiers Freedom Outdoors invites runners and spectators to come to Liberty Park for SFO’s first 5K Run/1-Mile Walk in Inverness.
Liberty Park is at 268 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.
The race, which will be on the Withlacoochee State Trail, begins at 7:30 a.m. with the awards ceremony (approximately) at 8:45 a.m.
“We mainly want to get the word out that we’ve got a chapter in Inverness and to let people know who we are and what we do,” Bucy said. “When we do (events like this) we always have veterans come out after seeing a story about us in the paper and tell us they need help.
“I’ll hand them a business card with my phone number on it, hand them a flyer, and let them know they can call me anytime of the day or night and I’m there to help them.”
Find them on Facebook by searching Soldiers Freedom Outdoors.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.