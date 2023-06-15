SFO logo

Only those who have experienced the horrors of war understand the depths and darkness another military service member is going through.

In 2012, the nonprofit organization Soldiers Freedom Outdoors (SFO) was founded to “honor, respect, empower and cherish all veterans and active duty service members and to heal the hidden wounds of war through eco- and equine therapy,” said SFO board member Jason Bucy.

