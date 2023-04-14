The Chronicle is publishing an occasional question-and-answer series focusing on influential and interesting people in Citrus County.
Home values in Citrus County have soared the last few years but show signs of slowing down, according to Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton.
Median sale prices for homes are also heading down, he said.
Dalton shared with the Chronicle some talking points about the current housing environment, future goals for his office and the need to educate people about the mission of the property appraiser.
Q: What are home values like in Citrus County?
A: “Citrus County residents have witnessed a drastic surge in home values over the last few years. Our office has been handling this trend on a daily basis, as have all other property appraisers’ offices across the state.
“We believe the trend is beginning to stabilize. It is possible home values will slowly begin to decline.
“The median sales prices of a home in Citrus County dropped $17,000 from January 2023 to February 2023. January’s median sales price was $282,000 and February’s median sales price was $265,000. Last year at this same time, the median sales price was $255,000 in January of 2022.”
Q: What about the building permit situation?
A: “In the last several years, Citrus County added approximately 800-1,000 new residential buildings to the tax roll each year.
“Additionally, an estimated 3,272 residential building permits have been issued (for the last two years) by the Citrus County Building Division.”
There have been about 364 permits this quarter, he added.
Q: And on the commercial side?
A: “Commercial buildings have also been on the rise since 2013. However, in the last two years, commercial parcels have decreased.
“This decrease could be related to the widening of roads or when new businesses purchase the building of an old business.
“Once the state or county acquires a building or land for various road widening projects, those parcels must be removed from the taxing authority’s rolls. There are an estimated 26 new commercial buildings to be completed this year with more to come in 2024.”
Q: What impact has the Suncoast Parkway had?
A: “It is no secret the Suncoast Parkway brought new residents to Citrus County. Data analyzed shows most of these new residents have relocated from Pinellas, Hernando, Pasco, or Hillsborough – all counties with direct access to the Suncoast Parkway.
“Other prominent counties with residential relocations to Citrus County are Marion County and Broward County.”
Q: What are your goals going forward?
A: “One of our top goals at the property appraiser’s office is to educate Citrus County on the duties and benefits of our office.
“Continually expanding our community outreach efforts to efficiently and effectively teach our residents and business owners will ensure all parties are provided the appropriate exemptions allowed by law — which in turn saves our taxpayers money.
“Our office takes great pride in providing exceptional customer service in every department within our office.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.