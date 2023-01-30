From putting on scrubs to seeing how blood clots are removed from a blocked artery to trying out the da Vinci surgical “robot,” local teens got to experience the inner workings of a hospital.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, about 40 students from the three county high schools, along with a few teachers and Citrus County School Board members, spent the morning as guests of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, listening to and talking with people from the various departments throughout the hospital.

