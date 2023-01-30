From putting on scrubs to seeing how blood clots are removed from a blocked artery to trying out the da Vinci surgical “robot,” local teens got to experience the inner workings of a hospital.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, about 40 students from the three county high schools, along with a few teachers and Citrus County School Board members, spent the morning as guests of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, listening to and talking with people from the various departments throughout the hospital.
They toured the operating room, cardiac cath lab, physical therapy/rehab department and diagnostic imaging where they saw an x-ray of an engagement ring that a woman accidentally swallowed because her fiancé had put in in her milkshake to surprise her, and also an x-ray showing an upside down SpongeBob keychain inside a person’s body.
They went inside the back of an ambulance, inside the plant operations department with its huge, noisy, powerful generators and HVAC units, and they went up to the helipad to learn about the helicopter that transports trauma patients.
There’s so much more to a hospital than doctors and nurses, and that was the purpose of the field trip, to open the eyes and the imaginations of the students as they think about a career path.
It all began with an idea from one Lecanto High School student, Sriya Chandrupatla.
“I had been talking to some doctors, and they were talking about how bad of a shortage there is in all areas of the hospital, in every department,” she said. “And not just doctors and nurses, but technicians and everything else.
“So, I thought about ways I could help improve the situation, like if more high schoolers were introduced to more different medical careers maybe they would be inspired,” she said.
Sriya, who comes from a medical family, started out the day saying she was interested in neurosurgery or oncology and has plans to get into a BS/MD program, which is a combined Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine degree program that doesn’t require a separate application to medical school.
“My brother’s in one at the University of Alabama at Birmingham,” she said.
At the end of Saturday’s tour, Sriya said she added cardiology to her list of potential career interests.
The cardiac department was a highlight for many of the students where they saw on a monitor how wire “baskets” are inserted through a catheter into a person’s clogged arteries; the baskets catch the blood clots so they can be removed and the process is repeated until the arteries are clear.
“That was VERY interesting,” said LHS junior Stefan Young. “I was also amazed how they use a balloon to open up (arteries).
“Right now I don’t have a specific area of medicine that I want to go into,” he said. “I’m thinking maybe infectious diseases or pharmaceuticals. My mom is actually an infectious disease doctor here.”
Citrus High School senior Darla Edwards, who has plans to become a nurse practitioner, was also impressed by the cardiac department.
“We got to see how big the aortic valve is – it’s crazy,” she said. “I didn’t know it was that big. I thought that was very interesting.
“But what really moved me was talking to the EMT/paramedics,” she said. “It convinced me that that would be something good that I could go into that would help me by having that experience. Also, they had great stories of why they wanted to become paramedics.”
Another popular stop was the OR and the daVinci robotic surgery machine.
“That was cool; I didn’t know it was even a thing,” said Kaci Ogles, a junior at Crystal River High School.
Currently, she’s in the CRHS Health Academy and also works part-time as a CNA at Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River.
“This year I’m in the biomedical pathway (at school) and next year I’m doing EMT,” she said.
As Lisa Nummi, CEO at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, talked to the students, she told them that she knew back in high school that she wanted to be a nurse, and that she was happy to be able to open up this opportunity to them to see the vast number of careers there are in a hospital.
“I’m the Chief Executive Officer, but more importantly, I’m a nurse,” she said. “I’ve been a nurse for a very long time.”
She added, “Our hope is that you’ll be inspired to pursue a career (in healthcare) and make a positive impact on our community.”