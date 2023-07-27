Roundabouts are common in Europe and are now becoming in vogue in this country, replacing traditional intersections.
But for many people, they’re a new concept.
Do you know how to negotiate a roundabout? Here’s some advice from FDOT:
Q: How do I drive in a single-lane roundabout?
A: Reduce your speed to 10-15 mph as you approach the roundabout; be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians; look left for oncoming traffic (traffic moves counter-clockwise); yield to vehicles already in the roundabout, wait for a gap and enter.
Do not stop in the roundabout; do not pass other vehicles; use turn signal to exit the roundabout to the right. Yield to pedestrians crossing the exit lane and allow emergency vehicles to pass.
Q: How do I drive in a multi-lane roundabout?
A: Follow signs and pavement markings to determine the lane(s) that will serve your destination. Follow the tips listed for the single-lane roundabout.
Q: How should drivers yield to emergency vehicles?
A: If you have not entered the roundabout, pull over to the right and allow the emergency vehicle to pass. If you have already entered the roundabout, continue to the closest exit and pull over once you are beyond the splitter island to allow the emergency vehicle to pass.
Q: Should I stop inside the roundabout to let someone in?
A: No. You may slow down so the safe gap becomes more obvious to the driver wanting to enter the roundabout. However, you should not stop after crossing the yield line and are actually in the roundabout circle.
Here’s a link from FDOT showing how to navigate the right of way in a roundabout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i22yyM8dOfw
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
