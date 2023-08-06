Douglas Baber, who has taken over from Ken Frink, as Crystal River’s city manager, has already earned high praise from Frink, whose final day in that capacity was Aug. 2.
“I’m really thrilled about him,” said Frink. “He’s going to take it to the next level.
In return, Baber lauded the assistance his predecessor has provided, especially that of Frink introducing him to a variety of movers and shakers throughout Crystal River and Citrus County.
“Last week was an ‘award tour.’ I felt I was the President, getting ushered,” said Baber. He went on to further praise Frink about what he had learned about Frink’s tenure. “Ken’s done a great job.”
If anyone should know, Baber is that person. From all that he has seen and learned thus far, one of Frink’s accomplishments is how smooth the transition has gone, something he knows from first-hand experience how many of these changes have often gone.
“It’s not ‘hair on fire,’” he said. By that, he’s not stepping into a maelstrom — a situation marked by bedlam and pandemonium — which he has encountered elsewhere. In comparison, Crystal River is a sea of tranquility. “I came here because of the direction Crystal River is going.” He likened the situation to a finely-tuned, high-performance luxury vehicle.
From his vantage point, Baber believes the challenges ahead of him are primarily centered on completing projects that are already underway, while also getting others in the planning stages up to the starting gate and soon beginning. He also sees greater involvement on the part of the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency).
Crystal River’s future, he said, is in an ever-growing upward direction, and it shows.
“You can see the excitement in the faces of those who live here,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better transition. It’s like family here.”
Getting started
In fact, it was family that eventually drew Baber into government, but not in the way most might have expected.
“My whole family is in government,” he said. But for Baber, that interest just wasn’t there when he was a young man. In fact, he earned his bachelor’s degree in hotel/restaurant management from Western Kentucky University and following graduation began managing a golf and country club.
“It was an eye-opener, learning how to deal with people from all walks of life on a positive level,” he said. It proved fertile ground for what lay ahead.
In 1999, he took over running a country club in Minneapolis, but following a vacation in 2001, decided he liked Florida’s weather much more, and moved. It was while living in South Florida that he met the woman who now is his wife, and her father was heavily invested in government. He attributes his now father-in-law as the person who sparked his interest in working in government.
He began his career in government in Hallandale, where he was six years before returning to private industry, buying and running a restaurant in Boca Raton. But that only lasted a couple of years, as he was bitten by the “government bug.”
Baber soon went to work in St. Lucie County, in its HR department,
“That was the turning point,” he said. It opened his eyes regarding how government works. While there, the county manager liked Baber so much that he took Baber under his wing, serving as his mentor.
During that time, Baber began working towards his master’s degree in business administration, starting at Florida Atlantic University and completing it at Columbia Southern University, in Alabama.
Since that auspicious start, Baber has been in government employ with four municipalities, Crystal River being the fourth. Baber plans on being city manager for many years, and has fast put down roots he is confident will run deep.
