Doug Haber, the new city manager for Crystal River, ponders a question posed to him.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

Douglas Baber, who has taken over from Ken Frink, as Crystal River’s city manager, has already earned high praise from Frink, whose final day in that capacity was Aug. 2.

“I’m really thrilled about him,” said Frink. “He’s going to take it to the next level.

