Don’t panic if you see smoke in the air this summer.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has scheduled prescribed burns from now through September on Potts Preserve, the Chassahowitzka River and coastal swamps in Citrus County.
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
Potts Preserve is 2 miles east of the city of Hernando and 3.5 miles north-northeast of Inverness. It’s bordered by the Withlacoochee River on the east. About 300 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
The Chassahowitzka River and coastal swamps are south of Homosassa and 1.5 miles west of U.S. 19. About 50 acres will be burned.
The District conducts prescribed fires on 30,000 acres each year, according to SWFWMD spokeswoman Susanna Tarokh.
County commissioners last week rescinded the two-month-old countywide burn ban.
Citrus County in May was facing severe drought conditions and was one of the driest counties in the state. It measured more than 600 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which increases the potential for wildfires.
But with the rainy season now begun, the threat has diminished and Citrus County on Tuesday was in the 300-399 range.
The District said prescribed burns:
• Reduce overgrown plants, decreasing the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promotes the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintains the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintains access for public recreation.
Click https://vimeo.com/425526377 to see aerial footage from a prescribed fire in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve where District land management staff burned 320 acres.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
