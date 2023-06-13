CC Prescribed burn the arborist

The term “prescribed burn” refers to the fact that the burn is conducted following a written prescription detailing the site, the desired weather parameters, the equipment and personnel needed to safely conduct the burn and other information.

Don’t panic if you see smoke in the air this summer. 

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has scheduled prescribed burns from now through September on Potts Preserve, the Chassahowitzka River and coastal swamps in Citrus County.

