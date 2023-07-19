deer disease

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently issued an emergency order to protect against the potential spread of CWD (chronic wasting disease) among deer in North Florida.

 FWC photo

TALLAHASSEE — Environmentalists and animal-rights advocates want state wildlife officials to put more restrictions on deer farming and hunting as Florida responds to the long-expected arrival of a contagious disease fatal to deer.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission imposed a management zone covering parts of Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties after the detection last month of chronic wasting disease in a “road-killed” deer in Holmes County.

