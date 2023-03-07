Sleeping at an intersection stop sign was not what got a 32-year-old Inverness woman in trouble with a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy who took her to jail.
According to the arrest report for Rebecca Amella Gauthier, 32, on Feb. 28 at 7:45 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the intersection of North Paul Drive and East David Street in Inverness to do a wellness check.
Before arriving, the deputy was notified that people reported a woman who had stopped at the stop sign and was asleep at the wheel with her vehicle still running and in drive.
According to records, the complainant reported that they knocked multiple times on the vehicle’s window but couldn’t rouse the driver.
When the deputy approached the blue Hyundai, the deputy reported also seeing the car running and shifted into drive. The deputy said he knocked on the car window, but he too was unable to wake her.
According to records, the deputy opened the car door, reached in and put the vehicle into park, turned the engine off and took the keys out of the ignition.
The arresting deputy said that Gauthier awoke and tried hiding a small, white pouch in her lap, according to records. The deputy instructed her to stop shifting items in the car and to get out.
Gauthier said she was very tired and hadn’t slept that day, according to records.
The deputy reported that Gauthier was glassy eyed and slurred when she spoke, so he called emergency medical personnel.
Due to previous interactions with law enforcement, the deputy told Gauthier that she might be under the influence of narcotics, according to records.
The deputy asked if there was anything illegal in the car and could he search the car. Gauthier replied no to both questions, according to records.
About this time a second deputy arrived with a K-9 partner Marino, which indicated there were controlled substances in the car.
The deputy searched around the driver’s seat where Gauthier had been sitting and found the pouch he saw earlier when he initially woke Gauthier, according to records. The deputy reported finding a glass pipe with white residue and a baggie with a rock-like substance.
Both substances tested positive for cocaine, according to records.
The deputy arrested Gauthier and charged her with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $3,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.