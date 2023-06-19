A Saturday afternoon drive with four people onboard a Jeep Cherokee ended in a single-vehicle accident with the 16-year-old driver dead at the scene.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver was traveling east on West Fort Island Trail, just west of North Seabreeze Point, when he lost control of the Jeep while turning on a curve in the road.
The Jeep left the roadway and flipped several times, the report said. While the Jeep was overturning, the driver and his 7-year-old brother were thrown from the vehicle. The driver suffered fatal injuries.
According to the FHP report, none of the four people in the Jeep were wearing their seatbelts.
The identities of those in the Jeep during the accident were not made available by FHP
The report indicated that the driver was from Lecanto.
In the Jeep was also a 18-year-old male from Hernando with minor injuries; the 7-year-old brother from Lecanto with serious injuries; and a 15-year-old female from Crystal River with serious injuries.
