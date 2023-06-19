A Saturday afternoon drive with four people onboard a Jeep Cherokee ended in a single-vehicle accident with the 16-year-old driver dead at the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver was traveling east on West Fort Island Trail, just west of North Seabreeze Point, when he lost control of the Jeep while turning on a curve in the road.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.