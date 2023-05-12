Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) announced the graduation of six firefighters from the CCFR Training Academy, all of whom are also current Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers with CCFR.

The graduates are James Russell, Justin Medlin, Blake Gibson, Jonathan Campbell, Daniel Brady and Joseph Annitto.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929 or georgia.sullivan@chronicleonline.com.