Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) announced the graduation of six firefighters from the CCFR Training Academy, all of whom are also current Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers with CCFR.
The graduates are James Russell, Justin Medlin, Blake Gibson, Jonathan Campbell, Daniel Brady and Joseph Annitto.
“We are very proud of these graduates’ efforts and success and are very fortunate to have additional dual certified personnel within our department,” said Fire Chief Craig Stevens.
Three of the graduates have accepted positions in the department as firefighters and have begun their six-week new hire orientation, per a release from CCFR. The other three will remain as EMS personnel, providing lifesaving emergency services to the citizens of Citrus County.
At CCFR’s Training Academy, trainees learn all kinds of skills, including the latest science of fire behavior and suppression tactics, from certified fire instructors.
Trainees first receive classroom training in all basic firefighter skills, then move on to practical training in non-fire conditions and then advance to controlled fire conditions as their training progresses and skills improve.
Today’s firefighters train for and respond to all types of hazards and emergencies besides fires, the release from CCFR said. In addition to fires, they are the first called to respond to chemical and environmental emergencies, rescuing a child who has fallen in the water or who has locked himself in a bathroom, rescuing people from stalled elevators and those trapped in vehicles crashes and more.
They are also responsible for testing and maintaining their equipment, and receive training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management and self-rescue techniques.
To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack. Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires.
Upon successful completion of the intensive, 491-hour recruitment program and state testing, all students are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II by the State of Florida.
“We applaud these graduates on their pursuit of professional development,” said County Administrator Steve Howard. “I look forward to hearing about their future successes within our organization.”
