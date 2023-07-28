To tell the story of sisters Chris Burns and Shannon Lee Burns-DeMilt, you first have to know the story of their mother, Martha Burns, the “Aunt Martha” of the former Aunt Martha’s Produce Market in Floral City.
Martha Burns was beloved in Floral City.
She started the annual Floral City Strawberry Festival, was Floral City’s most ardent supporter, and her produce market was the town’s unofficial chamber of commerce/source of information.
She knew everyone and everyone knew her.
She died March 7, 2021, the Sunday of the 34th annual Floral City Strawberry Festival, at age 83.
Martha’s oldest daughter, Chris, 60, has owned Hernando Fresh Market for the past 20-plus years while youngest daughter, Shannon, 52, had worked alongside her in Floral City.
Shannon was also heavily involved in the promotion of the town’s merchants association and she hosted a local television show, “Floral City: The ‘Real’ Old Florida.”
At one time some called Shannon the town’s “mayor.”
Shannon’s daughters, Madison and Bailey DeMilt, also worked off and on at Aunt Martha’s market.
And although sisters Chris and Shannon were sisters, they weren’t friends.
After their mom’s death, things got ugly.
But that was then and this is now.
Now they’re back together, working together at the Hernando Fresh Market on U.S. 41.
“This is about Mom’s legacy,” Shannon said.
•••
As Chris tells it, the sisters’ rift actually started many years before.
“I was always on her, a ‘helicopter sister,’ or as she called it, ‘big brother biker cousin.’ I felt it was my duty,” she said. “Our father died when we were young, and I felt I had to take care of my little sister.”
The sisters had moved with their widowed mother to Floral City from Ohio in 1977.
Growing up, the sisters and their mother were a tight family, but the sisters clashed often.
“It got real bad when Mom died, because they gave up the store in Floral City and we were fighting about that,” Chris said.
In October 2021, Shannon told the Chronicle: “When Mom died, everything we had went into probate — she didn’t have a will. We thought we had everything taken care of at the bank, but we did not. The last thing I wanted to do was close my mother’s market, especially after losing her,” she said.
She had tried to make it work, but kept hitting roadblocks and pitfalls.
Through it all, Shannon was and still is living with the terminal autoimmune disease, scleroderma.
She also felt she had to close the market because being there without her mother was unbearable.
“I was there all the time with Mom, and then for her to not be there, it was too painful,” she said.
However, it was the opposite with Chris.
“Because I wasn’t there all the time, for me, being there was a comfort; I felt close to her there,” she said. “So, I thought I could fix it up and we could all work there together. But everyone was angry.”
Shannon added, “And I’m stubborn and usually push the hardest against things that are the best for me.”
After closing the market, Shannon and her daughter, Madison, started a new, home-based business, Aunt Martha’s Produce Market Jr., a wholesale produce delivery service to local restaurants.
However, Shannon’s landlord said they couldn’t run a business there, and Shannon went off the rails.
At that time, she had made her situation public on Facebook, talked about being close to being homeless, at times sounding like she might be suicidal.
“I had started drinking again,” she said.
“And then she disappeared,” Chris said.
•••
Shannon Burns-Demilt had lost her mother, lost her business and was thinking she was losing her mind.
Then she got a message on Facebook from a woman who worked at the Putnam Lodge, an historic hotel in Cross City and a place she had previously visited to do one of her “Real Old Florida” TV shows.
“It was Beverly from the Lodge and she said she had seen me on Facebook and told another lady, ‘I think Shannon needs the Putnam. I think she needs to heal.’ So, she sent me a message asking if I would like to go up there and live and work and manage the hotel,” Shannon said. “I said, ‘Yes, ma’am,’ talked to my girls and then left everything that I knew here.
“I thought my whole world was ending. So I went there and stayed for about a year. I got some space. I was able to look back and see where I had been wrong.
“And it was great,” she said. “It was hospitality and history, and I met a lot of great people, and a lot of people from Floral City came to visit me.”
And yet, her sister had no idea where she was.
•••
Across U.S. 41 from the Hernando Fresh Market is the Hernando Church of the Nazarene. Behind the church is a farm run by The Path of Citrus County, and Chris Burns gets some of her produce from there.
“The farmer at The Path farm called me one day and said, ‘I found your sister,’” Chris said. “So, I called her and she answered the phone: ‘The Putnam Lodge,’ and I said, ‘I guess I’m pretty proud of you.’ After that we slowly got things back together.”
“Then we found out we’re going to be a great-aunt and grandma,” Shannon said about her daughter, Madison, expecting a baby girl, Mirabella May, due in about a month.
Shannon moved back to Floral City and the sisters started working together at the Hernando Fresh Market.
“Chris is amazing at the business part and I’m the promoter,” Shannon said.
Shannon said she has some ideas about promoting Hernando “Old Florida” history, as she has done with Floral City.
“Floral City and Hernando have a lot in common; a lot of their history is the same, with the phosphate mines,” she said. “I’d like to do some storytelling, sitting in rocking chairs and reading stories from Judge E.C. May’s books (“Gators, Skeeters and Malaria” and “From Dawn to Sunset: Recollections of a Pioneer Florida Judge”).
Her scleroderma is progressing, she said, and some days are better than others, but as with everything she takes it one day at a time.
“It’s good working together — we’ve always worked well together,” Chris said. “But now there’s no more ‘Mom liked you better’ competition.”
Shannon added, “Now it’s the four of us, soon to be five, and even though Mom’s not here, Dad’s not here, my (late) husband’s not here, it’s OK because they were here and their memories are a part of us.
“This is Mom’s legacy,” she said. “Aunt Martha will live on.”