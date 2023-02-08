TALLAHASSEE — After Gov. Ron DeSantis left the money out of his proposed budget, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson continues to push state lawmakers to replenish funding for a program aimed at keeping ranches and farms from future development.

Simpson, speaking Monday to the Senate Agriculture Committee, stressed the need to push forward with the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. The program directs money toward conservation easements, which allow farmers and ranchers to continue their operations with restrictions that keep the land from future development.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle