ShrimpaPalooza Parade Grand Marshall Bonnie Rybak waves to those gathered Saturday as Becky Jones drives her along the parade route at the Mardi Gras Homosassa Style ShrimpaPalooza event. ShrimpaPalooza is one of the major fundraisers of the Rotary Club of Homosassa Springs, which benefits a number of organizations and causes in the community. The club recently gave a check for $50,000 to the Academy of Environmental Science, The club also supports the Boys & Girls Club, Homosassa Elementary School, the Community Food Bank and others.
Featured Businesses
Andrea Migliaccio