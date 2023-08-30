230831-CC-hotel-Michelle Miller

Michelle Miller and Chewie (named after the Star Wars character Chewbacca), weathered Hurricane Idalia while staying at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Lecanto. Her husband, Nick, has been in the area working in HVAC for a restaurant currently under construction.

 Steve Steiner / Chronicle

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, roadways that were once deserted due to the storm’s impact are now bustling with traffic. In stark contrast to the eerily empty streets observed just 12 to 14 hours earlier, vehicles are once again filling the roads as businesses attempt to resume normal operations.

Although the storm prompted most businesses to remain closed on Wednesday, a few exceptions were noted. Among them were supermarket chains Publix and Winn-Dixie, both of which chose to open their doors. For Homosassa resident Britny, who preferred not to disclose her last name, this decision came as a pleasant surprise. Britny, along with her husband Anthony and their 8-year-old son Tomy, had visited the Publix Supermarket at Crystal Springs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.