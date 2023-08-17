Shoreline Restoration Project underway at Wallace Brooks Park

The Shoreline Restoration Project has begun at Wallace Brooks Park.
This project is aimed at addressing erosion concerns and ensuring the preservation of the park's natural beauty for generations to come. Certain areas of the park will be closed to the public to facilitate the restoration efforts.
For the safety of all involved, the city of Inverness requests boaters to refrain from entering the restricted area for the duration of the project.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This project marks an important step toward preserving the natural integrity of Wallace Brooks Park. The City of Inverness is committed to ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of this space, and the community's cooperation during this restoration period is crucial to its success, city officials said in a release.
The city also thanks everyone for their understanding, patience and support as they work together to enhance and protect Wallace Brooks Park for current and future generations.