Shoreline restoration project

A shoreline restoration project is now under way at Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness. Boaters are asked to avoid the area where construction is taking place.

The Shoreline Restoration Project has begun at Wallace Brooks Park.

This project is aimed at addressing erosion concerns and ensuring the preservation of the park's natural beauty for generations to come. Certain areas of the park will be closed to the public to facilitate the restoration efforts.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Shoreline Restoration Project underway at Wallace Brooks Park

Shoreline Restoration Project at Wallace Brooks Park.