Florida lawmakers have negotiated a nearly $1.3 billion tax package for next fiscal year that includes expanding popular shopping sales-tax “holidays,” trimming a commercial lease tax and cutting costs of diapers for babies and adults.
The House and Senate are expected Friday to pass the package (HB 7063) and a record $117 billion budget (SB 2500) before ending the annual legislative session.
Senate Finance and Tax Chairman Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said in a memo that the package “offers broad-based tax relief totaling just less than $1.3 billion."
While many of the tax breaks would be provided for limited periods, $303 million would recur each year in the future.
Ingoglia has been active this legislative session, sponsoring a flurry of bills - from ‘canceling’ the Democratic Party in Florida to a ‘Stop Wake Act,’ which seeks to ban off-hour emergency alert system texts.
More recently, Ingoglia sponsored a bill that would tighten up immigration policies. His term-limits bill for county school board members is expected to pass.
This latest tax package, in part, includes a series of bulked-up tax holidays.
That includes holding two back-to-school tax holidays, after holding one holiday in past years.
The bill would allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes costing $100 or less, school supplies priced at $50 or less and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.
The holidays would be held from July 24 to Aug. 6 and from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14 and are projected to save $160.6 million for shoppers.
To help people prepare for the hurricane season, the bill would provide sales-tax exemptions on certain storm supplies, a variety of household goods, pet food and pet medication.
The breaks would be offered around the start of hurricane season, from May 27 to June 9, and again near the traditional peak of the season, from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.