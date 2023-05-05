ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill.

 File photo

Florida lawmakers have negotiated a nearly $1.3 billion tax package for next fiscal year that includes expanding popular shopping sales-tax “holidays,” trimming a commercial lease tax and cutting costs of diapers for babies and adults.

The House and Senate are expected Friday to pass the package (HB 7063) and a record $117 billion budget (SB 2500) before ending the annual legislative session.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.