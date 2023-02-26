It was December 2022, 28-year-old Piercen Burchfield had 15 minutes left of his 12-hour shift at Bravera Health ER Citrus Hills.
Then it would take the emergency room nurse another hour and a half to drive home to St. Petersburg.
But before he left, a small act of kindness by Piercen would change people’s lives.
A homeless man walked three hours to get to the stand-alone ER, Burchfield said.
He was complaining of stomach pains and was diabetic, but couldn’t regularly take insulin to control it.
“I noticed he had shoes, but he was limping,” Burchfield told the Chronicle.
He was limping because the shoes had no soles, leaving the bottoms of his feet to touch bare asphalt on his trip there, and then the ER floor.
He had no health insurance, no transportation, no good means to care for himself after whatever treatment the ER could offer.
“But I’m still going to care for him,” Burchfield said.
The man became agitated and wanted more help and more answers about his condition and was standing in the lobby threatening staff and frightening patients.
In the back of Burchfield’s car were his beige Adidas tennis shoes that he wore in nursing school. Out of sentimentality he couldn’t part with them …until then.
He went outside with the man and “he saw the shoes and it’s like everything stopped.”
The man was no longer angry or accusatory, and made no more threats.
Burchfield was off the clock but sat with the man outside and listen to his story: that he had fallen on hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He had basically given up the will to live,” Burchfield recalled for the Chronicle.
“How low can you go when a pair of shoes changes your life. To me that was something different,” he said. “But at least he (now) had shoes to walk.”
Of the shoes, Piersen said that maybe he was holding onto them for the moment the patient walked into his ER, 15 minutes before his shift ended.
“The shoes fit perfectly,” he said.
“And that’s where Sam comes into the picture,” Burchfield said.
The man returned to the ER and spoke with Samantha Wells, director of emergency services at the ER facility on Norvell Bryant Highway.
He told her how angry he had become and how kind Burchfield had been to him, how it made a difference in his life.
Although Wells is the ER’s administrator, she spends much of her time working the floor, doing jobs that would otherwise take time away from nurses and patients.
“I put linins away. I put sodas away. I mop the floor,” she said. “Leadership is about servitude…and I’m blessed to have all the people who work here.”
Many times the 55-year-old Wells sees patients arrive at the ER without proper clothing and leaving with nothing more than ER paper pants or a yellow hospital gown because the patients had nothing better.
So Wells created Piercen’s Pick’s: a metal closet with donated clothes.
More than 20 nurses work the four shifts of the ER facility and all have donated everything from underwear to pants and shirts to shoes and diapers. The ER continues to get donations.
Piersen said the items the closet needs the most is shoes.
Wells said that while giving away clothes is not the focus of ERs, at the Bravera ER in Citrus Hills it’s part of caring for patients.
“These are my neighbors I get to take care of.” Wells said. “He (the homeless man that needed shoes) is …my neighbor.”
“Piersen was the mustard seed. I got to plant the tree,” she said of Pierson’s gift of a pair of shoes.
She organizes and encourages donations and goes to discount stores and buys more clothes and also toys for children who come to the ER. Wells said she wants treating the the patient, and their non-health care needs, part of her ER culture.
“Our job is to treat the whole person,” Wells said. “Yes, you may live in a tent, but let me give you a warm pair of pajamas and socks.”
It’s just “an act of kindness,” she said. “(But) some things are worth fighting for.”
Anyone wanting to donate clothing can contact Bravera Health in Citrus County at 352-795-8400