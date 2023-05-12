Two gun shots at a Citrus Springs assisted living facility Friday morning left a man and woman dead.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the shooting at 907 West Anderson Ln, in Citrus Springs.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 12:15 pm
Friday morning, deputies had cordoned off the area outside at the Always There 4 You Inc. assisted living facility.
“Preliminary information revealed that a male subject shot a female subject outside of the facility before turning the firearm on himself,” according to a CCSO media release. “The incident appears to be domestic in nature. There is no active threat to the community.”
CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman told the Chronicle that while the shooting is under investigation, it appears a case of suicide, assisted suicide.
“Additional details will be provided as they are made available by officials investigating this case. No further details can be released at this time,” according to the media release.
Citrus County’s suicide rate among residents 70 years old to 95 years old was twice the state average rate in 2021, the latest year data was available, according to Florida HealthCharts.
During that year the suicide rate for that age group was 60.3 per 100,000 people. The Florida average rate was 25.2 per 100,000 people.
In comparison, the Citrus County suicide rate for residents age 20-40 in 2021 was 35.7, just over half the older senior citizen group.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
