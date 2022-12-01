The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received national recognition this month when Intelligence Analyst Heather Ramos was selected as the 2022 Crime Stoppers Coordinator of the year.
She received the recognition during this year’s Annual National Crime Stoppers Conference in Orlando.
Ramos became involved with Crime Stoppers when she started her analyst position and became the coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Citrus County in 2016.
“I am truly grateful to have received this award,” Ramos said. “It is an honor to be able to help our community and represent Crime Stoppers and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in such an impactful way. This recognition includes so much more than just myself. It exudes the excellence of all those involved on our board and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office who tirelessly work all the incoming tips.”
According to the CCSO, Ramos has been active and is responsible for much of the ongoing successes of the county's Crime Stoppers program.
She joined the CCSO in 2005 as a communications officer and later transferred to her current position as the intelligence analyst assigned to ensuring sex offenders and predators remain in compliance with applicable laws and conditions of their release from custody.
Crime Stoppers is a program that helps people provide information anonymously about crimes.
"The dedication shown by Analyst Heather Ramos in her position at the Sheriff's Office and as Coordinator of the Program is impressive, and we want to congratulate her on receiving national recognition," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "She has been instrumental in expanding the program and working to continually educate and encourage the public on how Crime Stoppers works as a tool to combat crime in our community."
According to the CCSO, Ramos’ accomplishments include obtaining additional funding for Crime Stoppers of Citrus County and enhancing crime tip rewards through Google Grants and partnerships with the Florida Sheriff's Association Cold Case Advisory Board.
During the Orlando event, Ramos was also a featured speaker for her presentation of "Tools to Enhance Investigating Tips & Open Source Intelligence."
In addition to Ramos being named "Coordinator of the Year," she was sworn in as Crime Stoppers director for Region IV.
The position is one of 14 regional director seats throughout the United States, which includes more than 350 Crime Stoppers programs, according to the CCSO.
As director of Region IV, she will oversee all programs in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. While taking on this new role, Ramos will also continue to hold her position as Coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Citrus County.
“Crime Stoppers gives our community a voice in helping to keep our community and schools safe,” Ramos said. “It’s rewarding to be able to show that a program you believe in 100% has such an impact. Whether we are helping to bring closure to families that have lost loved ones by raising awareness of their case or sharing tips with law enforcement that result in a total of over 1.3 million dollars in drugs off the streets, Crime Stoppers is making an impact in our community and its extremely rewarding to be a part of the process.”