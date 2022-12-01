The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received national recognition this month when Intelligence Analyst Heather Ramos was selected as the 2022 Crime Stoppers Coordinator of the year.

She received the recognition during this year’s Annual National Crime Stoppers Conference in Orlando.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.