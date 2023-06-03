CCSO robot bomb examines homemade bomb

 Photo/Citrus County Sheriff

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigated Saturday a homemade bomb in the area of Northeast 10th Street in Crystal River.

The CCSO was notified of a “suspicious devise” and after sending in its robot determined it was a homemade explosive, according to Madeline Scarborough, a CCSO spokeswoman. The CCSO closed the road.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.