The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigated Saturday a homemade bomb in the area of Northeast 10th Street in Crystal River.
The CCSO was notified of a “suspicious devise” and after sending in its robot determined it was a homemade explosive, according to Madeline Scarborough, a CCSO spokeswoman. The CCSO closed the road.
The CCSO Bomb Team used the agency’s robot to retrieve the bomb, render it safe, after which the CCSO took it away to be destroyed.
Scarborough said there was no longer any treat to the community and the road way was reopened.
The CCSP would not release any additional information. Scarborough said the investigation continues as to who made the bomb.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.