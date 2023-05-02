Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit ) responded to a residence off of North Brutus Ave. in Dunnellon to serve a narcotics search warrant. Upon arrival, instructions were given for individuals to exit the residence. After a brief period of time, deputies made contact with two subjects.
At the Chronicle's deadline, CCCSO officials were still on the scene conducting their investigation. The two subjects are currently being detained. There are no reported injuries. The Chronicle will report more information when it is released by the sheriff's office.