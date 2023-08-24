Citing issues with entrance construction, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office has announced a temporary ban on civilians carrying any type of bag into the Citrus County Courthouse. The measure, effective immediately, aims to enhance safety and streamline security procedures within the courthouse premises.
Until further notice, individuals entering the Citrus County Courthouse will not be permitted to bring in bags of any kind, including backpacks, purses or briefcases. The decision comes as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of courthouse visitors, staff, and the facility itself.