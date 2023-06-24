The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who led deputies on a high-speed chase Friday and was subsequently shot by officers. Ahvi Samaad Deberry-Howe, a 23-year-old male from Elgin, South Carolina, caused multiple traffic accidents by intentionally ramming vehicles in front of him, according to authorities.
The incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black four-door sedan. Deberry-Howe, however, failed to comply with the officers' instructions and instead fled from the scene, ignoring the commands yelled at him by the pursuing deputies.
With heavily congested traffic in all directions, deputies tried to halt Deberry-Howe's escape. They initially deployed a K-9 unit, but when the suspect continued to pose a threat to public safety, deputies shot the suspect.
Despite the damaged vehicles left in his wake, Deberry-Howe persisted and traveled west on Gulf to Lake Highway for approximately seven and a half miles. Reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and even driving into oncoming traffic, he eventually lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a crash.
Deberry-Howe was then transported to a hospital in Pasco County, where he received treatment for a non-life-threatening bullet wound sustained during the incident. He was also treated for injuries caused by the Sheriff's Office K-9 during his apprehension after attempting to run over multiple deputies.
Sheriff Prendergast commended his deputies for their swift response to protect the community, stating, "Our deputies have a split second to assess the scene and take action to prevent further harm to our community." Fortunately, no innocent civilians or law enforcement personnel were injured during this violent episode, which spanned multiple miles of heavily utilized and congested roadway in Citrus County.
Upon his release from the hospital, Deberry-Howe will be taken into custody by authorities and transferred to Pasco County Jail, based on a Citrus County arrest warrant.
The suspect is expected to face several charges, including attempted murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting with and without violence. The sheriff's office confirmed that Deberry-Howe will be held without bond.
In accordance with standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has initiated an independent investigation into the incident. The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.