chase

Sheriff’s investigators go over the crime scene Friday after a high-speed chase along State Road 44.

 CCSO

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who led deputies on a high-speed chase Friday and was subsequently shot by officers. Ahvi Samaad Deberry-Howe, a 23-year-old male from Elgin, South Carolina, caused multiple traffic accidents by intentionally ramming vehicles in front of him, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black four-door sedan. Deberry-Howe, however, failed to comply with the officers' instructions and instead fled from the scene, ignoring the commands yelled at him by the pursuing deputies.

