Sheriff’s Office commends leaders on recent promotions

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office recently celebrated the promotions of three of their people to leadership roles Monday, April 3,.
"These are all well-deserved and truly merited promotions," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "I am proud of each of these leaders and their outstanding dedication to their profession and their community. They have continuously persevered through challenge after challenge, and I look forward to seeing them achieve numerous triumphs in their new roles."
Background investigator Chris Evan was promoted to director of the Emergency Management Division. He was first hired in 1997 and, during his 24 years of service, has served as patrol deputy, operations sergeant, sergeant of community affairs, lieutenant of professional standards, deputy director and director of emergency operations. After retiring, he returned to CCSO in 2022 as a background investigator before now being appointed to his new position.
Lieutenant Chris Ball was promoted to captain over the Judicial & Juvenile Services Division. Ball joined CCSO in 2005 as a deputy sheriff and went on to serve as a school resource deputy, detective, patrol sergeant and watch commander. He has also continued to further his education at the same time. In 2016, he earned the title of lieutenant, serving at the major crimes lieutenant and as a district lieutenant until his recent promotion.
Lastly, Sergeant Jose Carreras was promoted to lieutenant overseeing the Community Impact Section. Carreras has been serving Citrus County since 2005, first as a patrol deputy, then as a detective with the Tactical Impact Unit, Major Crimes Unit and Special Victims Unit. He has also served as the officer in charge (OIC) of the Major Crimes Unit and as a SWAT member.
These three officially started in their new positions as of April 1.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.