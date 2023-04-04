Sheriff’s Office commends leaders on recent promotions

Sheriff Mike Prendergast stands among the newly promoted, from left, Lieutenant Jose Carreras, Captain Chris Ball, Director Chris Evan and their families after the Monday, April 3, ceremony.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office recently celebrated the promotions of three of their people to leadership roles Monday, April 3,.

"These are all well-deserved and truly merited promotions," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "I am proud of each of these leaders and their outstanding dedication to their profession and their community. They have continuously persevered through challenge after challenge, and I look forward to seeing them achieve numerous triumphs in their new roles."

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.