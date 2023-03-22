Last week, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office hosted an awards ceremony to commend the remarkable actions of its personnel, including the ‘Of the Year’ awards for Deputy Sheriff, Communications Officer, Civilian and Volunteer.

The four individuals given these awards go above and beyond their duties and exhibit extraordinary professionalism in their work achievements every single day, earning them recognition in their respective categories.

Deputy Sheriff of the Year

Sheriff Mike Prendergast (left) presents the Deputy Sheriff of the Year award to Deputy Jonathan Ritli.
Communications Officer of the Year

Sheriff Mike Prendergast (left) presented the Communications Officer of the Year award to Robert Hayden.
Civilian of the Year

Sheriff Mike Prendergast (left) presented the Civilian of the Year to Dave Harvey.
Volunteer of the Year

Sheriff Mike Prendergast (left) presented the Volunteer of the Year to Don Dittemore.

