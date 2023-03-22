Last week, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office hosted an awards ceremony to commend the remarkable actions of its personnel, including the ‘Of the Year’ awards for Deputy Sheriff, Communications Officer, Civilian and Volunteer.
The four individuals given these awards go above and beyond their duties and exhibit extraordinary professionalism in their work achievements every single day, earning them recognition in their respective categories.
Deputy Sheriff of the Year
The Deputy Sheriff of the Year award was presented to Deputy Jonathan Ritli.
“Deputy Ritli is a prime example of a law enforcement professional,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I am extremely proud of the dedication Deputy Ritli exhibits every day. This is a well-deserved recognition, and he is an integral part of our team. Congratulations to Deputy Ritli on being recognized as Deputy Sheriff of the Year!”
CCSO especially wants to give recognition to Deputy Ritli’s actions as an SRD at the CREST School.
An instance highlighting the level of care Deputy Ritli holds for his students is when a student confided in him that Christmas would be challenging for their family due to financial constraints. Deputy Ritli took it upon himself to organize a fundraiser and provided the student and their mother with an all-expenses-paid trip to Universal Studios theme park.
Deputy Ritli also played a vital role in training with other School Resource Deputies (SRD).
Communications Officer of the Year
The Communications Officer of the Year award was presented to Robert Hayden.
“Mr. Robert Hayden was an important asset to our Communications team during a difficult and lengthy transition to a new computer-aided dispatch program, all while providing premier service to our citizens,” said Prendergast. “I want to extend my gratitude to Robert for his commitment to serving our community and ensuring Citrus County stays safe. Congratulations to Robert Hayden for receiving the ‘Communications Officer of the Year’ award!”
Hayden consistently shows his patience with callers facing dangerous situations and his thoroughness in collecting pertinent information for deputies and fire rescue responders has proven to be invaluable in the case of several calls for service.
He also played an instrumental part in the Motorola Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) transition through his efforts in building the "CAD View" program. This program required a significant time commitment and expertise in SQL and SSRS coding languages.
Hayden’s involvement was imperative to keeping critical operations for emergency services running smoothly throughout the transition.
Civilian of the Year
The Civilian of the Year was awarded to Dave Harvey in recognition of his service to the CCSO’s mission throughout the year.
Harvey has assisted in bringing the highest level of training and education to the agency’s members, helping to improve and maintain their knowledge and skills of vital lifesaving techniques.
His recent involvement in facilitating and coding the programs necessary for the recent Motorola CAD transition was instrumental in keeping vital operations running.
“Dave Harvey has helped his team in an immense way by sharing his years of experience to teach his fellow colleagues and advance our operations,” Prendergast said. “While converting over to a new Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system to better serve our community, Dave played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth transition of our critical infrastructure. Congratulations to Dave Harvey for receiving the Civilian of the Year award!”
Volunteer of the Year
The Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Don Dittemore in recognition of his peerless dedication to assisting CCSO with its ever-growing caseload.
“Mr. Don Dittemore has been a substantial help to our agency, eager to show up to assist our community every day,” said Prendergast. “Our agency is extremely grateful to have Don as a teammate, and I couldn’t be prouder to have him represent all of the astounding work that our volunteers do. Congratulations to Don Dittemore for receiving the Volunteer of the Year award!”
Dittemore started with CCSO as a volunteer in 2019 and has investigated more than 800 cases, working countless hours communicating with victims and financial institutions and coordinating with other agencies to combat the effects of fraud in our community.
In 2022 alone, Dittemore investigated 222 fraud-related cases for Citrus County citizens and provided assistance and closure to them while still acting as an invaluable asset to the detectives in the Major Case Section.
Dittemore’s work in lightening the burden on detectives not only allowed them to focus on urgent outstanding cases but also ensured that the cases he took were still received with the same exact attention and high level of care as the high-profile cases.