In an effort to safeguard schools against potential threats, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) recently played host to the United States Secret Service (USSS) for an "Enhanced School Safety Using a Threat Assessment Model" training session at the CCSO's Emergency Operations Center.
The training, held on Tuesday, saw the participation of various organizations committed to ensuring the safety of educational institutions. Among the attendees were CCSO School Resource Deputies (SRD), Seven Rivers School Safety Deputy, CCSO Behavioral Health Unit, CCSO Major Crimes Detectives, CCSO Intelligence Analysis Unit, CCSO Community Crimes Detectives, CCSO Administration, CCSO Patrol, CCSO Emergency Management Division, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Marion County Sheriff's Office, LifeStream, Citrus County School District, Solid Rock Christian Academy, and Inverness Christian Academy.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast emphasized the significance of this critical training, stating, "This training is crucial for our team to be fully prepared in the event of a school threat and has equipped our SRDs, detectives, and support staff with the knowledge they need to assess threats in order to navigate them effectively and keep our schools safe."
The training covered a thorough review of previous attack statistics, analyzing various factors such as the location and type of schools targeted and whether these attacks were prevented or carried out. Moreover, the attendees delved into understanding how different threats are formulated, including the selection and acquisition of weapons, setting the date and location of the attack, victim selection, and methods to divert first responders through planned misdirection.
Integral to the training was an in-depth examination of the USSS's "threat assessment model." This model not only helps identify potential threats but also places strong emphasis on assessing and intervening with students exhibiting concerning or threatening behavior at the earliest stages.
Leading the training was the USSS National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC), which has conducted extensive research on the behaviors of individuals responsible for targeted school violence. The center's findings have been invaluable in preventing future tragedies, and it emphasizes the importance of establishing threat assessment teams while encouraging individuals to report any alarming behavior they encounter.
Through collaborative efforts and comprehensive training, the CCSO and its partner organizations remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of educational institutions, striving to prevent targeted violence and fostering a safe environment conducive to learning and growth.