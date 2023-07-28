sheriff training

The training covered a thorough review of previous attack statistics, analyzing various factors such as the location and type of schools targeted and whether these attacks were prevented or carried out. 

 Photo provided

In an effort to safeguard schools against potential threats, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) recently played host to the United States Secret Service (USSS) for an "Enhanced School Safety Using a Threat Assessment Model" training session at the CCSO's Emergency Operations Center.

The training, held on Tuesday, saw the participation of various organizations committed to ensuring the safety of educational institutions. Among the attendees were CCSO School Resource Deputies (SRD), Seven Rivers School Safety Deputy, CCSO Behavioral Health Unit, CCSO Major Crimes Detectives, CCSO Intelligence Analysis Unit, CCSO Community Crimes Detectives, CCSO Administration, CCSO Patrol, CCSO Emergency Management Division, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Marion County Sheriff's Office, LifeStream, Citrus County School District, Solid Rock Christian Academy, and Inverness Christian Academy.

