CCSO Teams Up With FHP and Other Law Enforcement Agencies across the Country in Operation CARE
Citrus County Sheriff's deputies joined Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), led by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in an effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways across the nation during specific high crash periods. The unit focused on drivers driving under the influence.
"Driving while under the influence of any substance is reckless behavior. It is simply selfish to risk not only their lives, but the lives of countless innocent people by getting behind the wheel," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "I am beyond disappointed in those choosing to operate a vehicle while under the influence. Our units will continue to be on the roadways protecting our community from their careless decisions by targeting those who make these selfish decisions."
“As part of this operation, our agency took to the streets of Citrus County alongside our partners at the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). We conducted 75 traffic stops, which resulted in four DUI arrests (one by FHP) and a total of 74 traffic,” Prendergast said.
The following three people were taken into custody for DUI by CCSO:
Michael Steven Shafer, 30, of Crystal River, was pulled over after failing to stay in his lane of travel, almost hitting multiple vehicles. His bond was set at $1,000.
Christopher Mark Parreault, 56, of Inglis, was stopped after deputies observed his vehicle make multiple traffic infractions. His bond was set at $1,000.
Stephen Anthony Rivera, 51, of Inverness, was failing to stay within his designated lane of travel when deputies activated their overhead red and blue emergency lights, Rivera instead of pulling over, led deputies on a brief pursuit where he continued to swerve in and out of lanes, before he stopped to let a passenger out along the side of the road, and sped off again. The passenger alerted deputies that Rivera was "heavily intoxicated." Rivera then continued to flee at reckless speeds, conducted multiple U-turns, came within feet of ramming a patrol vehicle, and almost hit multiple other vehicles in the area before finally coming to a stop and being apprehended.