CCSO Teams Up With FHP and Other Law Enforcement Agencies across the Country in Operation CARE

Citrus County Sheriff's deputies joined Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), led by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in an effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways across the nation during specific high crash periods. The unit focused on drivers driving under the influence.

