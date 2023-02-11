As anyone who’s lived in Citrus County for a long period of time knows, the summer sun and thunderstorms can be brutal.
Imagine standing at a bus stop waiting for your ride. No air conditioning, no protection from the elements.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 2:05 pm
Help is on the way.
County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $83,000 for six shelters at six different bus locations.
Each shelter will be 5-by-12-foot, and have lighting, benches and trash receptacles.
The good part: it will be financed by a Federal Transit Authority (FTA) grant using American Rescue Plan Act money. No money will be taken out of the general fund to pay for them.
The shelters will be located at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills, Coastal Region Library in Crystal River, Floral City Library, the historic Hernando School, the West Citrus Government Center (in the Meadowcrest subdivision), and Eagleton Park in Beverly Hills.
Tolar Manufacturing Company Inc. has the contract for the job. No firm date has been set for completion.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
