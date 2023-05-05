Citrus County Animal Services has suspended all dog intakes until further notice, including stray dogs, in response to an increase in canine upper respiratory symptoms at the shelter.
CCAS veterinary staff are waiting for confirmation of diagnosis and have already begun to isolate potentially sick and exposed animals to prevent the spread. Dr. Meaghan Mielo, Chief Veterinarian, continues to monitor the shelter population closely to ensure that any affected dogs receive appropriate and timely treatment.
During this time, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Animal Control Officers (ACOs) cannot pick up lost/stray dogs. Residents who find stray dogs are urged to help them reunite with their owners.
The shelter provides crates, food, and other necessary supplies for those willing to help temporarily home the lost/stray dogs. When dealing with lost and found pets, email Colleen.Yarbrough@citrusbocc.com with a detailed description and photo, along with information about where the animal went missing. CCAS staff will still work to match lost and found dogs without taking them into the shelter environment. CCAS is open for adoptions.
Below are a few ways that residents can help pets find their way home:
• Walk the found pet around the neighborhood.
• Talk to other residents.
• Take a photo of the dog, along with cross-streets or area information of where it was found.
• Do not alter the appearance of the dog.