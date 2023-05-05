Animal shelter

Shelter volunteer Rose Eishtadt checks one of the many dog enclosures used to house some of the dogs at the Citrus County Animal Shelter.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Animal Services has suspended all dog intakes until further notice, including stray dogs, in response to an increase in canine upper respiratory symptoms at the shelter.

CCAS veterinary staff are waiting for confirmation of diagnosis and have already begun to isolate potentially sick and exposed animals to prevent the spread. Dr. Meaghan Mielo, Chief Veterinarian, continues to monitor the shelter population closely to ensure that any affected dogs receive appropriate and timely treatment.

