Seven Rivers Christian School handed out 20 diplomas to its graduating class on Friday as parents, family, and friends watched and applauded the students’ milestone accomplishment.

Although a small graduating class, all 20 students will continue their education at other institutions after walking through the doors of Lecanto school for the last time as students.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.