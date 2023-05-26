Seven Rivers Christian School handed out 20 diplomas to its graduating class on Friday as parents, family, and friends watched and applauded the students’ milestone accomplishment.
Although a small graduating class, all 20 students will continue their education at other institutions after walking through the doors of Lecanto school for the last time as students.
The high school, which encompasses grades nine through 12, has fewer than 120 students.
Wendy Cash, the school’s director of advancement and commencement speaker, gave the graduating class a few encouraging words: work hard, take risks, and love lavishly.
“You were made to make the world a better place,” she told the graduates. “Work with the enthusiasm of a child.”
Cash advised them to take risks in life and not to fear because their “heavenly father has them in the palm of his hand.”
“Love lavishly,” she said, because there is not enough love in the world.
“You know that when you’re set free, you can love freely,” she said, citing Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross.
In an age when many young people brand and market themselves like commodities, becoming slaves to market trends and the highest bidder, she warned them not to sell themselves.
“Graduates, I love you. I really do,” she said, encouraging them to work hard, take risks, and love lavishly.
Friday marked the school’s 24th annual graduation ceremony.
During the ceremony, the school projected pictures of the graduates when they were younger and as they matured into adults.
The three students who spoke during the commencement ceremony shared their experiences about the relationships they developed and the lessons they learned.
“To all my teachers, I want to express my deepest thanks. Each one of you has been a tremendous source of inspiration,” Byron Cole told the audience.
“I am grateful for the knowledge and wisdom you have imparted to us,” said the honorarian speaker.
He also thanked his host family for welcoming him when he arrived in the United States from China.
His father was an American citizen but is deceased. Cole arrived here with limited English skills.
“These past four years of high school have been nothing short of incredible – a time filled with joy, learning, and excitement. They have served as stepping stones for our personal growth and intellectual development,” Cole said. “As we stand on the precipice of a new adventure, let us not forget who we are. In a society that often defines us by numerous external factors, I implore you to find your ultimate identity in Christ and never forget your roots, which are rooted in our heavenly father.”
Nehemiah Vann was the school’s salutatorian speaker.
“To my teachers, thank you for caring for us as more than just students on the attendance sheet. Seven Rivers is a special place, and I wouldn’t trade my five years here for anything.”
Vann thanked his teachers for making him a better student and better adult by holding him accountable.
He wished his classmates the best as they embarked on the next chapter of their lives.
“The Seven Rivers community and faculty have adequately equipped us with the skill set to think critically, grow, and thrive as young Christian men and women.
Referring to his school soccer team’s motto, initiated by a fan who would shout it from the stands, Vann said to the audience, “Class of 2023, practice is over. From this point on, it’s game day. Game on, Warriors.”
Valedictorian Graceann Schlisner reminisced about the senior mission trip, the challenges of COVID, and the school lockdowns. She thanked her teachers and coaches for changing her life.
“We have made memories that we will cherish for a lifetime, and our time together at Seven Rivers has been truly special,” Schlisner said. “But as we move forward, we must remember that our high school experience is just the beginning. Seven Rivers has equipped us well.”
“Looking at my class, I know we have so much potential, and it’s up to us to make the most of it.”