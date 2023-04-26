If you drive by the St. Benedict Apartments complex behind Daystar Life Center in Crystal River, you’ll see 18 units that look ready for 18 families to move in.
However, as Catholic Charities Executive Director Maggie Rogers explained, “There was a sinkhole in front of the Daystar building, and because our permit is tied to the entire property we were delayed due to the work needing to be done to remedy the issue.
“The delay put us behind about three or four weeks.”
Delays have not been uncommon for this project.
The groundbreaking was in 2018, with the Most Rev. Gregory Parkes, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, in attendance.
At that time, Parkes said that when he was first appointed bishop in 2016, he asked people throughout the diocese three questions: What is the diocese doing well? What needs improvement? And what should they focus on as a local church?
“What I heard over and over, as a church we need to take care of the poor,” he said in 2018. “We believe that every person deserves to have a home and deserves to have a place where they can be safe and where they can grow and where they can be comfortable. And not just that, but to make it affordable.”
Construction finally began in January 2022 — two buildings with nine apartments in each building, with both one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
“They paved yesterday and should be finishing up today,” Rogers said Wednesday. “They will have to stripe the parking lot on a Saturday, either this coming Saturday (April 29) or the next."
A housing manager has been hired, Rogers said, and they're almost ready to start accepting rental applications.
“Right now I’m waiting to hear when we will have the water meters turned on and final plumbing and building inspections scheduled. Once I know this, we will schedule an open house/application day,” she said.
That will be an onsite event. Prospective tenants will need to bring their ID for all adults, birth certificates for all children in the household and proof of household income. Also, be prepared to fill out an application.
Applications will be reviewed in the order received/completed, Rogers said.
Although separate entities, Daystar and St. Benedict Apartments are both part of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, with Daystar being a ministry of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River and the apartments a project of Catholic Charities.
The St. Benedict Apartments property is fully funded by Catholic Charities.
Under Catholic Charities’ Shelters of Hope initiative, the diocese has built affordable, income-based rental apartments for individuals and families throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties.
This is the first Shelters of Hope housing project in Citrus County, the northernmost county in the diocese, but hopefully not the last, Rogers said.
Although Shelters of Hope is a ministry of the Catholic Church, the apartments, as all services offered by Catholic Charities, are for anyone, regardless of faith affiliation.
