Here is a look at the four senior-oriented centers operating in Citrus County.
Central Citrus Community Center
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto, 352-527-5993, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Did you know that Dolly Parton lost a Dolly Parton look-alike contest, or that the favorite ice cream flavor in Japan is eel, or that toilet paper in France is pink?
If you said, "No," to any of the above questions, you might consider dropping in at the Central Citrus Community Center, where Senior Center Aide Jackie Heath gives center visitors a trivia quiz each day.
This center offers a smorgasbord of classes. During June, the classes included yoga, Zumba, Hawaiian dance, aerobics, tap dance, belly dance, tai chi, line dance, ballroom dance, bridge, and a craft class. Activities included board games, Wii bowling, bingo, card games, mah-jongg, movies, and various speakers and performers.
There's also a gift shop run by volunteers and proceeds go to Meals on Wheels and to the center.
Dolores Lenkowski of Beverly Hills, who marked her 100th birthday March 17, said she's been attending the center about 10 years.
"It's a place to go to get away from my house so I don't get cabin fever," she said.
Linda Hinrichs, 72, of Beverly Hills, drives Lenkowski to the center and said Lenkowski helped her when Hinrichs' husband died.
"She was there when I needed her," Hinrichs said.
Hinrichs said she and her husband started coming to the center because her husband "didn't like my cooking. He wanted more vegetables. I said, 'Fine.' We came and he got his vegetables. I think it's a great place to come and be," Hinrichs said.
Meg Cartwright, 81, of Beverly Hills, said she's been attending the center about 14 years and is one of the visitors who has been coming to the center the longest.
"I like the social time," she said. "I like to play Rummikub and Mexican Train."
She said the centers sometimes have social events when attendees from all the centers get together. There might be games like an egg toss or cornhole. "We have a lot of fun," she said.
She's particularly delighted she's been a center regular because "I'm with my newfound friend, John. He's the joy of my life. God brought us together," she said.
John Belskie said he asked Cartwright out for ice cream in Crystal River because "I saw her beautiful hair."
Cartwright said, "I'm very happy."
Said Senior Programs Supervisor Janice Hale, "We're like a bright spot in people's lives. We're like their home."
East Citrus Community Center
9907 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness, 352-344-9666, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those attending the many activities at the East Citrus Community Center in Inverness are "very social," said Carolyn Adanti, community center coordinator.
The center "allows them to socialize," she said, adding that some of the attendees are home by themselves "all day and night."
Some of the social activities offered are tai chi, "Crazy Cardio," line dancing, clogging, mah-jongg, and pinochle.
Crafts are part of the mix. During June, for example, participants could diamond paint or create pine needle baskets. Diamond painting involves attaching hundreds of multicolored rhinestones to a canvas.
In the fall, there will be a music jam.
Adanti said that if a group of friends would like to use the center to play cards or do other activities, they would be welcome. There is a card room.
The center has pool tables, a coloring table, dominoes and games, bingo, and a drum circle.
Jack Goodwin, who was watching a class of polished line dancers, said he can't dance now but he likes to watch.
"There's always a good time and good socializing. Otherwise, you're stuck in the house," he said.
He called his friend, Harry Ingraham, "the new kid on the block."
Ingraham said he first came for the meal and then "stuck around. There's some very nice people."
Although the center is not in the heart of Inverness, Adanti pointed out that it's just 3 1/2 miles from the stoplight at U.S. 41 and State Road 44, and that bus service is available.
She stressed that "We welcome people. It's a great place to make new friends."
West Citrus Community Center
8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa, 352-795-3831, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During a recent visit to the West Citrus Community Center, several special programs were taking place.
In one room, a "Fall Prevention" class just was wrapping up.
Visitor Gloria Schwarz said she thinks attending the center is "a great way to stay active. There are a lot of things to keep you out of the house and active so you're not home by yourself. There is bingo, books, pool, puzzles. They make you feel welcome. For seniors, it beats sitting home alone."
The community center's coordinator, John Viggiano, said the center is "a fun resource."
John Sabo, who's the bingo caller and helps with many tasks in his position funded by the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, praised the volunteers who deliver meals for Meals on Wheels.
"If their person goes to the doctor or somewhere, they'll leave a meal with the neighbors," Sabo said about the volunteer drivers. "They are the eyes and ears for the client. They look out for senior abuse or if some people fall and don't get their food," he said.
He said if someone inside the house comes to the door, takes the senior's food, and closes the door, the driver will tell Viggiano, who will follow up.
Viggiano said of the volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers, "Their enthusiasm is astounding."
Scott Schultz, a volunteer driver, said that when he was younger, he rode with his dad, Arvin, who was a volunteer Meals on Wheels driver.
Schultz makes about five to seven meal deliveries a day, which he said "is enough to make a little difference. I like to give back."
Shortly after the Fall Prevention class, some visitors from Florida Health tested the blood pressure and A1C levels of anyone who volunteered, then rewarded participants with a $20 grocery certificate.
During lunch, the diners toasted attendee Wally Blair by singing "Happy Birthday" and eating cupcakes.
Soon after lunch, Sabo launched a bingo game.
These activities are just some one might encounter at the center. There is a clogging class, line dancing, chair exercise, mah-jongg, "card sharks," and a night club dance.
Like the East Citrus Community Center, the West Citrus center is a bit off the beaten path, but Viggiano pointed out that bus service is available.
Jean Lawhon, who attends the center regularly, said she participates for "the companionship and the food. This is my nutritious meal of the day. My main thing is the fellowship. I know everyone here," she said.
Claudette Ross of Crystal River said she doesn't come for the meal, but "I wanted to play cards and bingo.
"I have a good time. I like laughing and having fun," she said.
Hernando Area Senior Program
2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, 352-566-2328, Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Hernando Area Senior Program that operates from the Historic Hernando School in the heart of Hernando is a place that Site Manager Marianna Wilhelmi said "doesn't feel like work. It feels like home."
She said she would like those who take part in the activities to feel the same sense of belonging.
"I want it to be a warm, happy environment," she said. "I want people to feel included."
On a recent Friday, center staff and attendees celebrated the birthdays of two of the people who regularly participate in the programs.
Birthday celebrant Perry Harryman, 77, said he frequents the site "for the food and the fellowship."
Sue Goddard, 92, who also was celebrating her birthday, said she attends the center because she feels "a lot of love." She said she also attends for the karaoke.
Joyce Ritter, who fills many roles, including presiding over the CD collection and greeting visitors, said she serves as the DJ, or "Dear Joyce."
Goddard's daughter, Beth Rickert, said the center has "a warm community spirit that we all appreciate. We feel a lot of support for each other."
Rickert said she is a caregiver for her mother, and for Rickert to provide the range of activities and services that the program offers would be too much.
John Griffin said he's been taking part in the activities for about a year but mentioned that renovation work on the building isn't finished and claimed there are "holes in walls" and insulation problems. During a previous winter, the heat wasn't working well and residents had to bundle up, but Griffin said that problem has been fixed.
He noted that county commissioners recently voted to spend money to help build a new air-conditioned and heated home for the monkeys of Monkey Island in Homosassa.
But as Griffin sees it, "There's nothing for seniors. No one seems to care."
A 2021 Chronicle story explained that the county has owned the Historic Hernando School since 1999 but had given "oversight of the property to the Citrus County Historical Society (CCHS), which designated the Hernando Heritage Council the task of working with the county to seek grants to renovate the now 80-year-old building as a community center, according to county records."
In May 2021, Citrus County commissioners turned down a state grant that might have been used for renovations because the grant required a $103,000 county cash match, and the county hadn't budgeted for this.
Fast-forward to February 2023. That's when a lease on the building expired that CCHS had had with the county, according to Veronica Kampschroer, the county's spokeswoman.
Until the lease agreement expired, the division of the county — Support Services — that oversees the community centers that are oriented toward seniors, had operated "in partnership with CCHS to use part of the facility for Senior Center services and activities …" Kampschroer wrote in an email.
Since the lease expired, the county now is the sole occupant of the site, Kampschroer wrote.
Although there is "not a set time for completion, as the renovation is a work in progress," the county, nevertheless, is working to use more of the space at the site, she wrote.
According to Kampschroer, the county "continues to have a strong relationship with CCHS and looks forward to partnering with them in the future for continued restoration of this historic school building."
At the same time, the county "is not aware of any CCHS plans to apply for new grants at this time," she wrote.
The county, however, "is exploring funding opportunities to be used for improvements to the building, in order to keep it a viable and useful venue for the community," Kampschroer wrote.
Unlike the other senior-oriented community centers, which offer programs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. five days a week, the Hernando site has a part-time schedule of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Wilhelmi said she hopes the hours will increase. At the moment, the building is not available for rentals.
But in the four hours when programs are offered, many activities are squeezed in. There are ukulele classes, live music events, sewing and painting classes, exercise classes, and card games. Pool, Wii and other activities are in the offing.
More important than the activities, however, is the sense of camaraderie that most who attend seem to feel.
"If you come here, you're part of the family," Wilhelmi said. "If there is an extra meal, I don't want anyone leaving hungry. If I can help people just one at a time, I will have succeeded."