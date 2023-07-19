Here is a look at the four senior-oriented centers operating in Citrus County.

Central Citrus Community Center

CC Linda and Dolores of Central Citrus

Linda Hinrichs, left, of Beverly Hills, drives Dolores Lenkowski of Beverly Hills to the Central Citrus Community Center. Lenkowski turned 100 in March.
CC East Citrus line dancing

Carolyn Adanti, coordinator of the East Citrus Community Center, said many active seniors participate in such activities as line dancing.  
CC John Sabo at West Citrus

John Sabo calls the bingo numbers at West Citrus Community Center.
CC Sue Goddard, Beth Rickert at Hernando Center

Sue Goddard, foreground, celebrated her 92nd birthday recently with her daughter, Beth Rickert, at the Hernando Area Senior Program.