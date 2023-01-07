The fight to convert county homes on septic tanks to sewer has been raging for a few years but the stumbling block has always been funding.
The county has made it one of its legislative priorities heading into 2023.
But a Republican senator who oversees environmental spending said last week he wants to continue efforts to shift properties from septic tanks to sewer systems to try to help protect waterways.
Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican who chairs the Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, said a “big focus” will be getting homes and businesses off septic systems.
“As we look at the nutrients that are continuing to leach into our waterways, particularly inland, we want to make sure that we're doing all we can to support those municipalities, to make sure that those (nutrients) are not continuing to move into our water bodies and jeopardizing either our wildlife or our recreational opportunities,” Brodeur said during a subcommittee meeting Thursday.
This year’s state budget includes $557 million for water quality improvements, with $125 million aimed at helping with such things as septic conversions and upgrades.
Septic tanks contribute up to 42% of the current nitrogen pollution in the local and regional springs, which can cause algae growth detrimental to aquatic plants and wildlife.
Progress is being made.
Crystal River residents who are part of the Indian Waters septic-to-sewer project will likely save thousands of dollars due to a federal grant to help pay for most of the utility connections.
The Crystal River Council at its meeting last month accepted a federal $774,000 grant that’s administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The grant requires the city to add $172,000 in matching funds.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
