On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Citrus County welcomed U.S. Sen. Rick Scott as the latest stop on his "Keeping Our Kids Safe" tour. The purpose of the tour, according to the senator's office, is to engage with families and local leaders to address safety concerns and work towards making Florida the optimal state for education, work, and family life.

The event was introduced by Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, who had previously served as Scott's chief of staff during his time as governor. Scott proceeded to outline the objective of the stop on statewide tour, which aimed to gather insights from eight individuals hailing from Citrus County and its surrounding regions. These individuals were selected to participate in a roundtable discussion focusing on pertinent issues.

