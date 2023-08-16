On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Citrus County welcomed U.S. Sen. Rick Scott as the latest stop on his "Keeping Our Kids Safe" tour. The purpose of the tour, according to the senator's office, is to engage with families and local leaders to address safety concerns and work towards making Florida the optimal state for education, work, and family life.
The event was introduced by Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, who had previously served as Scott's chief of staff during his time as governor. Scott proceeded to outline the objective of the stop on statewide tour, which aimed to gather insights from eight individuals hailing from Citrus County and its surrounding regions. These individuals were selected to participate in a roundtable discussion focusing on pertinent issues.
During the roundtable, three key concerns took center stage: school safety, the fentanyl crisis and the impact of social media. In his opening statement, Scott highlighted the evolving landscape of today's challenges compared to past decades. He particularly emphasized the alarming rise in drug use, especially the devastating impact of fentanyl. "We all know somebody or had a family member who died from a drug overdose," Scott said.
Addressing the issue of school safety, Scott acknowledged the disturbing increase in school shootings and attributed some of the blame to the influence of social media. He expressed concern that harmful individuals were exploiting digital platforms to target young people. He also advocated against the unrestricted use of artificial intelligence on youths' cellphones without parental consent and criticized providers for charging to remove AI features.
The discussion was punctuated by Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, who recounted two incidents linked to school shootings. Woods highlighted the importance of school resource officers (SROs) as a means to ensure student safety and alleviate concerns among both students and parents. The consensus among attendees was that having at least one deputy or sworn law enforcement officer in each school would greatly enhance security.
Prendergast echoed the concerns about social media's negative impact, attributing the rise in addiction and overdose deaths in Citrus County to its influence. He condemned those who promote drugs and pose a threat to children, asserting that these individuals lack remorse for their actions.
Following the discussion, participants expressed hope that other states would follow Florida's lead in implementing measures to safeguard children. One parent, Nikki Greene, offered a practical suggestion to enhance school safety: having deputies patrol schools and conduct paperwork on campus at various times during the day, thereby acting as a deterrent against potential threats.
The event concluded with a call to action for continued collaboration and efforts to prioritize the safety and well-being of Florida's youth.