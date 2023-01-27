Redistricting Congress Florida

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, says a top priority her is tied to a proposal filed Thursday, which seeks to address housing affordability and make it possible for workers to live near where they are employed. The wide-ranging proposal (SB 102), dubbed the “Live Local Act,” includes providing incentives for private investment in affordable housing, offering flexible housing regulations that encourage mixed-use development in struggling commercial areas and preventing local rent controls.

 Phil Sears

TALLAHASSEE — In a top priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a proposal filed Thursday seeks to address housing affordability and make it possible for workers to live near where they are employed.

The wide-ranging proposal (SB 102), dubbed the “Live Local Act,” includes providing incentives for private investment in affordable housing, offering flexible housing regulations that encourage mixed-use development in struggling commercial areas and preventing local rent controls.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle