July 4 was on a Tuesday this year, making it necessary for the Inverness City Council regular meeting to be pushed to July 11.
As the City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, the next regular meeting will be held today, July 18, starting at 5:30 p.m., which also is the third Tuesday of July.
One recommendation on the agenda will be approval for the bill listing containing invoices for goods and services the city incurred, totaling $58,920.70. It is one of two recommendations, the other being approval of the council minutes from the July 11 regular meeting.
Also coming up for a vote will be whether to grant permission to organizers of Nature Coast Bike Fest to allow its annual event take place at Whispering Pines Park. The organization made its formal request at the July 11 meeting, stating it has outgrown its current location in Brooksville.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Matters that City Manager Jeff Williams will bring to the council's attention include:
- An alcohol beverage license for the Valerie Theatre.
- An enhanced law enforcement service agreement.
- Utility mapping by Professional Service EPIC Group LLC.
- Oak Ridge Cemetery and City Property Landscaping Agreement Bid award.
- Assistance to Firefighters Equipment Grant.