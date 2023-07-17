230717-CC-second-july-meeting-heron logo

The logo of a heron with the sun in the background is the one favored most by Inverness City Council members, who voiced their approval at the July 11 regular meeting. However, rather than go with the modern look in this rendering, council members prefer combining this logo onto brick foundations and bases. 

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

July 4 was on a Tuesday this year, making it necessary for the Inverness City Council regular meeting to be pushed to July 11.

As the City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, the next regular meeting will be held today, July 18, starting at 5:30 p.m., which also is the third Tuesday of July.

