Just two months after an Inverness arts project was vandalized, a second was destroyed.
In November 2022, the city hosted annual arts projects, part of which included six artists each creating six bicycles made of materials of their choosing. The city then displayed them around town.
The city paid each artist $1,000 for their works.
The displays coincided with the city’s annual arts festival.
In January, 2023, someone stole a part off one of the bicycles made of polished stone. The part was a stone-carved alligator head making up the bicycle’s seat. The thief was not caught.
The latest problem with the bicycles occurred last week, when a 16-year-old boy was identified as destroying a bicycle made of driftwood.
The bicycle was on display at Wallace Brooks Park.
City Manager Eric Williams said the city is pressing charges against the juvenile.
Williams said the city will make some changes with how and where public art is displayed.
Williams said he was disappointed.
“Unfortunately I am, but I am not going to back away from (displaying) public art,” he said.
The placement of the bicycles was decided so the greatest number of people could enjoy them.
The bicycles are meant to reflect the city and how it attracts outdoor enthusiasts and the popularity of the Withlacoochee State Trail that runs through the city and its series of connector trails.
The bicycle vandalized in January was placed near the Valerie Theatre. That bicycle is now in storage.
“We will be relocating (the bicycles) …where we have the ability to have good surveillance,” he said, but would not go into greater detail about what the city will do to protect public art.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.