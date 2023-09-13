SECO Energy joins Hurricane Idalia restoration

SECO Energy is joining the restoration effort in Madison after Hurricane Idalia ravaged the area on Sept. 1.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

SECO Energy is lending a hand to a fellow Florida cooperative Tri-County Electric Cooperative in Madison.

Tri-County’s service area was ravaged by Hurricane Idalia as it made landfall in the Big Bend area on Wednesday, Aug. 30. When Tri-County put out the call for mutual aid from its fellow cooperatives, SECO Energy answered the call to join the restoration effort in the Panhandle.

