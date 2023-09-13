SECO Energy joins Hurricane Idalia restoration

SECO Energy is lending a hand to a fellow Florida cooperative Tri-County Electric Cooperative in Madison.
Tri-County’s service area was ravaged by Hurricane Idalia as it made landfall in the Big Bend area on Wednesday, Aug. 30. When Tri-County put out the call for mutual aid from its fellow cooperatives, SECO Energy answered the call to join the restoration effort in the Panhandle.
On Friday, Sept. 1, a contingent of SECO Energy line employees, a superintendent, a supervisor and mechanic left the Ocala Operations Center on their way to Tri-County Electric Cooperative.
Tri-County serves almost 25,000 members in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor counties. This area includes some of the most devastated areas in the state. Currently, almost 30,000 homes and businesses are without power in Tri-County Electric’s three-county service territory.
Cooperation Among Cooperatives and Concern for Community are two of the Seven Cooperative Principles to which cooperatives adhere. Providing mutual aid in the form of experienced technicians and other resources is critical for restoring essential electric service to all residents affected by Hurricane Idalia.
SECO Energy also released seven full-time Pike contract crews that are stationed at SECO to Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) in Live Oak.
SVEC serves more than 28,000 members in Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette and Suwannee counties. Over 40,000 members are waiting for power restoration in these four counties.
CEO Curtis Wynn is pleased to assist SECO Energy’s cooperative peers.
“We are extremely thankful that SECO Energy’s service area and members were spared the brunt of Hurricane Idalia’s destruction," said Wynn. "It is our privilege to assist both Tri-County Electric Cooperative and Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative. When we asked for volunteers to travel to these hurricane-devastated areas, many of our team members volunteered quickly to assist.
“During major storm repairs, mutual aid is a tenet that leads our cooperative and others across the state. We are praying for our teams’ safety and that of all utility workers who are traveling and working to make Floridian’s lives better every day.”
To learn more about SECO Energy as a nonprofit cooperative, visit SECOEnergy.com.