Cooler weather forecast

A kayak angler propels himself across Lake Hernando as he fishes on a cool, cloudy morning. Boaters might want to bundle up when a cold snap hits Citrus County starting Thursday.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season — a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.