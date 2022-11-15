Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday.
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season — a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.
The high Thursday in Citrus County is forecast to be 64 degrees, with 45-degree temperatures overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday should see temperatures here from 60-65 during the day and 44-48 overnight. A warm-up begins next week, with highs in the 70s.
If the forecast holds, don’t expect the cold weather shelter to open.
Before a decision is made to open the cold weather shelter, the predicted temperature has to be 42 degrees or below during the night time, not early first thing in the morning, said Vikki Spiller, cold weather shelter coordinator.
The shelter is at Nature Coast Church, 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The hours are 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The word gets out in several ways: Citrus County Sheriff's Office’s “Alert Citrus” goes to people who sign up for the cold weather alert. Also, Citrus County Transit puts a running electronic message “cold weather shelter open tonight” on the bus, and local radio stations have on-air PSAs.
“Also, people will start hitting the streets and letting others know individually and asking them to pass the word on, and we ask businesses if they will post signs in their windows,” Spiller said. “We send out alerts to all of our agencies and organizations that help people with homelessness so that they can alert those that they come into contact with as well.”
