As Citrus County grows and the cost of living rises, it’s no surprise that the numbers of food-insecure children have also gone up, increasing the need for Citrus County Blessing’s weekend meal program to grow, too.
Since this time last year, the Blessings program’s enrollment has grown by just over 500 children, said Christina Reed, Citrus County Blessings executive director.
As the program grows, so does the need for more space.
“To ensure the program’s efficiency, housing the thousands of pounds of food to feed area children each month in one location is critical,” Reed said. “This enables us to deliver out to the separate pantry locations.”
All but one of the six “off-campus” pantries are housed in donated spaces throughout the county, such as area churches and the county Chamber of Commerce building.
In addition, one pantry and office space are leased through the county. The other 12 pantries are located inside the schools that they serve.
As Reed explained, currently, limited space is available to facilitate the growth of Blessings, and more space in a centralized location would streamline the entire process.
Another challenge: Product shortages have been an increasing issue, causing Blessings staff to regularly source products from other vendors, in addition to the Community Food Bank, to fulfill the program’s needs.
“Just like shopping for your family’s weekly groceries and not finding everything on your list, supply shortages have continued to be a challenge we face,” said Rachelle Garrett, Blessings program director. “Each month we wait for an update on our approximately 42,500-pound orders to determine what products are available and what we will have to source from outside vendors. Product shortages often result in trips to multiple store locations to obtain the amount of food needed to serve our 2,450 kids,” she said. “Having a permanent location to store food would allow us to obtain the products we need when they are available and yield higher program efficiency.”
What the agency needs is a building that must be centrally located in the county, be at least 2,500 square feet and no more than 5,000 square feet, with a loading dock or equivalent with large roll-up doors to facilitate receiving pallets of food.
Ideally, this building would also have office space for the staff.
“Our program is growing, and the new challenges we face with lack of space require us to take this next step,” Reed said. “We are quite literally bursting at the seams, not to mention the extra time it takes to chase down food and get it where it needs to be.
“It just makes sense to ensure we have a space that is equipped to serve our programming needs. We have seen a steady increase in enrollment in our program over the past five years. Except for 2021, when many children were still being kept home due to COVID concerns, we’ve seen a 21 percent increase yearly.”
Since 1999 Citrus County Harvest, DBA Citrus County Blessings has been fighting hunger in Citrus County, starting as a food recovery program and evolving into Citrus County’s weekend and holiday meal program for food-insecure kids. With just two staff members and an army of volunteers, Blessings will continue its mission to provide meals for local students and children in need through donors, partners, and volunteers. For more information or how you can help, contact Christina Reed, Executive Director, christina@citruscounty blessings.org, 352-341-7707 or visit www.citruscounty blessings.org.
