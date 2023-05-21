After years of local efforts devoted to manatees, a different Crystal River species may get its time in the academic limelight: the bull shark.
While the shark is by no means new to local waterways such as Kings Bay, research on how many live in the area and where their babies grow in Crystal River is almost nonexistent.
Finding that information, in marine biologist Alyssa Andres’ opinion, could be key to understanding how the sharks — and other water life — adapt and react to issues as wide-ranging as climate change.
“I think this is going to potentially be one of the most important estuaries or nurseries for this species on the west coast of Florida as the waters continue to change,” said Andres, who is with the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory.
Andres and other scientists are launching a research effort to better count and track the bull shark population across Crystal River, and they’re hoping to get the community involved in the process.
Fishermen on the waters locally will be a key factor in that research.
By doing so, scientists can get a better understanding of the shark population locally on any given day.
Researchers will also tag the sharks and place receivers across the waterways. When the sharks swim past these receivers, their tags will emit a radio signal letting the receiver collect long-term information about individual sharks’ habits.
For those scared of sharks, further research doesn’t just help academically — it could also inform public safety measures by letting scientists know where the sharks are eating and most active at.
“The more that we know about animals and how they use this habitat can also help with mitigating shark-human interactions,” Andres said.
The project’s start came from observing Crystal River’s distinct position as a bull shark habitat.
As the state’s second-largest spring system, the area gives researchers a large example of a thermal refuge — or an area where the temperature remains the same year-round.
Bull sharks are found everywhere on the coasts, but have nurseries — or where they raise their young — only in specific areas.
Thermal refuges are ideal conditions for nurseries, as waters with changing temperatures force the baby animals to migrate which puts them at risk of death by predators or extreme temperature changes.
Andres and other researchers are hoping that, given Crystal River’s ideal habitat for bull shark nurseries, they can learn more about how the sharks raise their young and interact with water temperature.
“We just don’t know enough about their nursery habitats at this time,” she said.
Changing water temperatures as a result of climate change continue to be a concern for Florida wildlife. The Gulf of Mexico has warmed up at twice the rate of ocean waters globally, according to a National Centers for Environmental Information study.
Having community involvement for the study, Andres said, then helps scientists and locals work together to conserve areas like Crystal River and all the animals that come with it.
“People care more about things that they can see, that they can touch, that they can understand,” she said.
Anyone interested in submitting shark data, donating or working as a temporary research assistant can contact crystalriverbullsharks@gmail.com for more information.