Citrus County schools let out this month, and many high-schoolers will be looking for jobs over the summer.

Aware of that, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) will host its Youth Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon May 4 at the College of Central Florida’s Levy Campus, 15390 U.S. 19, just north of Chiefland.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

