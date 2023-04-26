Citrus County schools let out this month, and many high-schoolers will be looking for jobs over the summer.
Aware of that, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) will host its Youth Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon May 4 at the College of Central Florida’s Levy Campus, 15390 U.S. 19, just north of Chiefland.
The free event is geared for 16-to-24-year-olds and is ideal for students, graduating seniors and postsecondary graduates looking for full- or part-time employment.
Jobs can be permanent, temporary or just for the summer.
“Area businesses taking part in the job fair can gain access to their ‘next generation’ of workers,” said Dale French, executive vice president for CareerSource CLM
It’s an opportunity, he said, “to find your first job, gain more experience, or find a pathway toward a new career.”
French said 15-20 businesses – all with immediate jobs to fill – are expected to take part.
They include Capital City Bank, Cross City Correctional Institution, Farmers Furniture, FedEx, Florida Department of Transportation, Fun 4 Kids 2, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Rank Quality Restaurants (McDonalds) and SAS Electronics.
Businesses wanting to take part – or place job orders if unable to attend – should contact the CareerSource CLM business development team at (800) 746-9950, Ext. 1145.
Can’t make the event? CLM spokeswoman Laura Byrnes said folks can call (800) 434-5627 and staffers will pull the job orders and help them online to access the job positions.
Byrnes said it’s also not too late for Citrus Countians to attend today’s other Youth Job Fair, happening from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion Auditorium, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala.
There is no charge but job seekers are encouraged to register at bit.ly/YOUTHJOBS.
Byrnes said this is also geared to people 16-24 and they can show up without registering, she said. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will have representatives there.